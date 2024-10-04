Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Pile of Books in Shallow Focus Photography
Pile of Books in Shallow Focus Photography
Pixaby/Pexels
Culture

The USA’s Contradictory Reading Culture

Caitlyn Mayes
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

Romance books generate 1.44 billion dollars in sales every year. So, surely romance is just as respected a genre as crime fiction, literary fiction, and fantasy, right? Unfortunately, we all know how society talks about romance— it is seen as “fluff,” “formulaic,” and “trash.” The reason why is simple: misogyny.

Women reading about other women in search of personal, emotional, and physical fulfillment are what terrifies and disgusts society. Women who know what they want threaten everything the patriarchy is built upon. And so, we are shamed for indulging in a genre that presents female protagonists doing precisely that. Romance books deserve to be respected and enjoyed freely and without shame.

Women—clearly intelligent and accomplished—are advocating for and demanding respect for this genre on all levels. In her paper “The Romance Publishing Industry and Its Reputation,” Dr. Lauren Cameron explores why women love romance, why society shames women who love romance, and why women should be treated with respect for reading romance regardless of the negative stigma surrounding it. The conclusion of her thesis is poignant and encapsulates the defense of a genre for women who often feel ashamed to love, love stories. Cameron states that “no explanation or justification is needed for reading romance because readers should be able to enjoy a genre they love. Romance readers are smart, diverse, often educated women who just want to be able to read without societal commentary on their intelligence. A book does not need to be on a short list for a literary award to be worthwhile. The idea that only books with that potential should be read is harmful to the readers and authors who truly love the genre.”

I love romance! And I think it is more than okay to want to be wanted and respected and to learn to love myself and life through novels like Emily Henry’s and Abby Jime Jimenez’s. I want to end my argument here: It’s not preposterous for women to enjoy stories written by women, for women, and about women’s desires. Men have been writing about men and women both, vulgarly, I might add, for centuries. Why shouldn’t we enjoy that same freedom in the present day? The short answer is that we should…and I certainly will!

Caitlyn Mayes

South Carolina '25

Caitlyn is a member of HerCampus at the University of South Carolina chapter. She's on the Editorial Team and loves writing about Culture more often than not. She is originally from Nashville, Tennessee and she has two brothers, one older and one younger. She is studying Political Science and Spanish with a minor in Social Work. A fun fact about her is that she lived in Spain for 6 months and loves any Spanish music that she can get access to. She's really interested in politics, especially social policy and how it affects Spanish speaking Americans and immigrants. She hopes to work for a nonprofit company in the future that sends and provides aid to marginalized groups of people that don't typically have access to information on policy processes in the United States. She loves rewatching her comfort shows, such as Ted Lasso and Gravity Falls, whenever she needs a serotonin boost, and is completely comfortable forcing her loved ones to love those shows as much as she does. She also loves switching up her piercing jewellery to match her mood, going for runs, listening to comedy podcasts, and buying way more books than she is capable of reading at once.