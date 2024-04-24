The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

One of my favorite pastimes is watching movies, and there’s almost nothing I love more than a good movie theater. Back in high school, my friends would go to our local movie theater on Sunday nights to watch the latest movies, and it was a tradition I knew I’d miss coming to college. When I moved to Columbia for school, I made it my goal to find a good movie theater. The Nickelodeon Theater, also known as the Nick, on Main Street is the perfect local theater and one that I’m happy I found.

Opening in 1979 as an effort by two USC students to spotlight classic cinema, the Nickelodeon acted as a center for film in Columbia – and as a nonprofit. Starting in 1988, financial campaigns were put in action to raise money in order to keep the Nickelodeon’s doors open as VCRs became more and more popular. By 2005, the theater had acquired a new space that had once housed the popular Fox Theater. However, the space needed major renovations and upwards of $3 million was raised for the first renovation that happened in 2012. Three years later, $2 million more was put towards renovating the rest of the Nick. Today, the Nick focuses on blending art and culture, specifically regarding film, with the South Carolina community. Interestingly enough, the theater is the only “nonprofit arthouse cinema” in the state.

Unlike bigger theater companies such as Regal, the Nickelodeon Theater usually shows two movies a week. Apart from these showings, they offer special features and conversations with film professionals. Currently, they are spotlighting a film produced locally, called “Hero.” Some special events that happen at the Nick include their ReelTalk, Art of Influence, and Cinematic Lives series. Within these events, the theater shows movies such as “The Shining” and “Citizen Kane” and offer in-depth discussions surrounding the films. For the Oscars this past year, the theater hosted an Oscars watch party, complete with a red carpet. Another great opportunity that the Nick provides is volunteering on the weekends, allowing people to volunteer for certain shifts (an hour or more) and then letting them watch a movie after. If you’re interested in film, this is definitely an interesting and unique opportunity.

The first time that I visited the Nick Theater was in October to watch “The Eras Tour” film. The process of getting tickets was seamless and the theater had a really quaint and enjoyable vibe. The facilities are well-kept and the viewing experience was up-to-par. Additionally, I love the design of the theater as a whole, with my favorite part being the theater’s sign outside. The location, right on Main Street, can’t be beat. Overall, I think that the Nick is a really great option for a more in-depth experience to watch movies in, and their passion and commitment to cinema as a whole is really interesting.