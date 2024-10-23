Get Ready for A Magical Halloween with the “Wizards of Waverly Place” Reboot

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just in time for Halloween, the Wizards of Waverly Place Reboot will be released on Disney+ on Oct. 30th. I have been hoping for this reboot ever since the show since the show ended, so I will most definitely be celebrating this momentous occasion.

The original show, airing from 2007-2012, followed a family of wizards living in New York City. Although the original show already has a Halloween-themed episode (season 3, episode 2), the reboot will also have one!

Selena Gomez played the infamous Alex Russo character, who was a perplexing mix between being a devious daughter and a faithful friend to those in the show.

Alex’s two brothers, Justin and Max, had completely opposite personalities. Justin was the smart one who always had a plan to solve their epic quandaries, while Max was the fun-loving younger sibling who was always down for anything.

But, I can’t deny my outright bias towards Selena’s character. Alex was and forever will be an icon.

According to Variety, the show’s initial release will include eight episodes, followed by additional episodes added on Fridays. College students can get a discounted Disney+ account for only $1.99. So, if you’re a Wizards of Waverly Place fan, get ready for the reboot’s release soon!