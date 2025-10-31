7 THINGS TO DIY INSTEAD OF BUY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether it’s the rising costs or extra ingredients frustrating you, many folks, including myself, have been on the hunt for ways to make things at home that we previously only purchased at the store. This is not my official medical advice, just what I do and enjoy, so please take all this with a grain of salt. Whatever reason you have for wanting to make more things at home, here are some good places to start!

Sugar body scrub

I’ve always had one issue or another when it comes to my skin. Shaving, exfoliating, moisturizing, and more have been a nightmare to deal with. Unfortunately, I was born with very dark and very thick hair everywhere, from my unibrow, to my mustache, to my legs. The worst part is, I prefer to have very little hair on my body. So for as long as I have been aware of my hair, I’ve been on the prowl for exfoliating solutions to in-grown hairs and irritation. I’ve tried everything I can afford, (little trick of the trade, avoid most scented lotions if you have a similar issue). The best result I’ve had so far was a homemade coconut oil sugar scrub with essential oils that I made in an old jar a few weeks ago. It is moisturizing, gentle, and so easy to make and adjust to your preferences. This time, I used coconut oil, but next time who knows? Olive oil perhaps? Cocoa butter body oil? The opportunities are endless. And the recipe is as follows.

3 parts white sugar

1 part your chosen oil

1 sanitized jar with a lid

Essential oil of your choice (optional)

Mix the sugar, oil, and any scents you want to add in a medium sized bowl until it’s homogenous. Move the mixture to a clean jar and make sure that the lid is screwed on tight or store it in a place where bugs cannot reach it. Use the scrub to exfoliate your body in the shower and wash off after using.

Granola

Granola is one of those things that I always forget how much I enjoy until I have it at someone else’s house and think, “oh my goodness, I’m gonna be obsessed with this for the next month.” However, granola costs so much money and can have a lot of unnecessary ingredients—if you care about that sort of thing. For me, I’ve noticed that it can be cheaper to buy all of the ingredients and make batches of granola at home, rather than buy it at the store. Also, it often will be healthier this way.

4 parts oats

1.5 parts nuts or seeds

1 part dried fruit (or less, depending on preference)

1/2 part sweetener (I use maple syrup, but honey works too)

1/2 part oil

salt, cinnamon, extracts like vanilla or almond, any other spices to taste

1/2 part chocolate chips or other fun mix-ins (optional)

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Mix all of the dry ingredients: oats, nuts/seeds, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla in a large bowl. Once the ingredients are well mixed, add in the sweetener and oil, mix again, pour onto a cookie sheet, and spread into an even layer. Bake for 20-25 minutes, stirring halfway through. After removing the granola from the oven, leave it alone for 45 minutes. Top with chocolate chips and dried fruit if you want, and mix before storing in an air-tight jar. Enjoy!

Dried Fruit Garlands

Dried fruit garlands or other decorative garland are a fun addition to any get-together or dinner party, but they can often cost an arm and a leg. They’re easy to make, though, if you’re willing to sit down for a little while. You can put on a show in the background, and make some garlands for a few hours. Plus, when someone comes over, you can proudly say, “Yeah, I made those myself.”

Citrus of choice, cut into evenly thick slices (recommended: oranges, lemons, and grapefruit)

Parchment paper

Toothpick

String, twine, or yarn

Whole star anise (optional)

Preheat the oven to 200°F. Use paper towels or rags to press excess water out of the slices. Place parchment paper on a cookie tray and then place the citrus slices, evenly spaced apart. Once the oven is preheated, place the tray in the oven and leave it for three to four hours, flipping it halfway through, or until it’s completely dry. Remove the tray from the oven and let it cool. Use a toothpick to poke a hole at opposite ends of each slice. Push the twine or string through each hole and tie a knot. Repeat this until all are tied through. String the garland up and admire your handiwork

Note: If you are using star anise, I like to string one between every slice of citrus. Give it a shot!

Flavored Syrup

I love a nice coffee shop latte as much as the next guy, but I do not have the budget to go to a coffee shop every day. So, I decided to learn to make my favorite syrups at home. Turns out they’re super easy, and there are recipes all over the internet. For this recipe, I will be doing a brown sugar cinnamon syrup, but if you are interested in any other flavor, just look it up. Even Starbucks has some of its syrup recipes online. There will definitely be a recipe out there for you!

1 part water

1 part brown sugar

2 tsp cinnamon (or more to taste)

1 tsp vanilla (or more to taste)

Add sugar and water to a small saucepan over medium-low heat and stir until the brown sugar is dissolved. Next, stir in cinnamon and let it simmer for about 12-15 minutes, or until it has reduced and is slightly thicker than water. Remove the pan from the heat and add vanilla. Let the syrup cool and store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a month.

Hair Mask

Although many brands have great hair masks that I’d recommend, I’ve recently been trying to make my own at home. With some research online and a little bit of home remedies, I’ve been seeing some improvement in my hair’s health lately! I’ve seen all sorts of different solutions online, even mayonnaise. Although I’m not comfortable using many of them, if you see a recipe online that you think may be helpful for you, by all means give it a shot! I use this mask once a week, but I highly recommend doing whatever works for you.

1 egg

1 tbsp olive or coconut oil

Juice of half a lemon

1 tsp of honey

Mix all ingredients in a bowl before wetting your hair, applying it liberally from roots to ends, and letting it sit for 30 minutes before double shampooing to remove. To keep the mixture off my back and clothes, I usually use a shower cap and a claw clip to keep it all together, but a plastic bag would work just as well.

Face Mask

Face masks are one of the more affordable things on this list, but I get something out of doing it myself and using home remedies for small things. Obviously, I’m not saying use these instead of a dermatologist, but they can be great for relaxing your skin and having a nice self-care night. Everyone knows turmeric has many health benefits, but did you know that honey is a natural cheat code? It is anti-fungal and never expires. Plus, it tastes pretty good, and I’m always one for saving the bees.

1 tsp turmeric

1-2 tbsp raw honey

(optional) 2 tbsp plain greek yogurt

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and spread onto your face in an even layer, making sure to avoid your eyes. Lay down so the mask doesn’t drip onto anything, and let it sit for 10-15 minutes. Then, get a warm, wet towel and place it on your face until it begins to cool. At that point, wash it off and continue with your skincare routine.

Pickled Radishes, onions, or whatever else you fancy

This is a well-known ratio to anyone who’s picked something before, so I don’t know if I can call it a recipe per se, but as someone who loves pickled radishes, carrots, onions, and of course pickles, the base pickling recipe is pretty simple. Add spices, herbs, or anything else you like to spice it up! I love it because it’s easy, delicious, and way cheaper than anything you could buy at the store. The ratio is as follows:

9 parts vinegar

5 parts water

3 parts sugar

1 part salt

Put all the ingredients in a bowl and stir until everything dissolves. Chop up whatever you are pickling, and put it into your sanitized jar of choice, with any seasoning you may want, and room to cover in your brine. Pour the brine over veggies, close it tightly, and leave it for a few hours to a few days before enjoying.