Throughout the United States’ history, women have had to fight for equal rights and representation — it took 127 years for a woman to hold federal office in the United States! However, there have been hundreds of women who helped to create the world we know today, where women have the opportunity to be anything they set their minds to. Six women in particular were the first to reach milestones never thought possible before: Jeannette Rankin, Nellie Tayloe Ross, Frances Perkins, Geraldine Ferraro, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris.

Jeannette Rankin was elected to represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1916, four years before the 19th Amendment was passed, granting women the right to vote. She was the first woman ever elected to Congress and the first woman to hold federal office in the United States. Rankin was an avid activist for women’s suffrage, labor laws, better working conditions, and improved health care for women and infants.

“I may be the first woman member of Congress, but I won’t be the last” – Jeannette Rankin.

Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected governor of Wyoming in 1925 after the sudden passing of her husband and previous governor, William B. Ross. She became the first woman to hold this position in any state in America. Ross was a progressive who advocated for tax relief for farmers and increased funding for education. Nellie Tayloe Ross set the stage for women across the country to become governors, and Mariam Ferguson was elected governor of Texas just 15 days after Ross.

“Something entirely new seems to have been given [to] me.” – Nellie Tayloe Ross

In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt chose Frances Perkins as Secretary of Labor, making her the first woman to serve in the Presidential Cabinet. Perkins was an important part of writing the New Deal legislation, fighting for the rights and protections of working-class Americans.

“Being a woman has only bothered me in climbing trees.” – Frances Perkins.

Hillary Clinton gained the official nomination of the Democratic Party in 2016, making her the first female presidential nominee by a major U.S. party. Throughout her career, Clinton fought for the rights and representation of women. Her campaign and nomination set the stage for Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign eight years later.

“I suppose I could have stayed home and baked cookies and had tea, but what I decided to do was fulfill my profession.” – Hillary Clinton.

In 2021, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first-ever female vice president of the U.S. At the same time, she also became the first-ever Southeast Asian and African American to serve as U.S. vice president. In 2024, she gained the Democratic presidential nomination after President Biden stepped down. Harris became the second woman and first woman of color to be nominated for president by a major party. Kamala Harris is an example for minorities across the country, showing that their voices matter and that they can strive for anything they put their minds to.

“What I want young women and girls to know is: You are powerful, and your voice matters.” – Kamala Harris.

While women have achieved countless things, the fight is not over. Less than 29% of current congress members (153 out of 540) and 26% of current governors (13 out of 50) are female. There has only been one female vice president out of 50 elected, and no female presidents so far. We have a long way to go before women have true equal representation. Still, we can get there as long as strong women continue to break barriers and fight for what is rightfully theirs.