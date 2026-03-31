The “Sister Senators” Impact on Women’s History and Abortion Rights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Did you know that there’s only two women on the South Carolina state senate out of 46 members? A significant decrease following the loss of four “Sister Senators,” who challenged restrictive abortion legislation.

The only three Republican women in the SC senate, united against their party to oppose a total abortion ban in 2023, joined with two other female senators from the Democratic and Independent parties. Together, the group formed a bipartisan force and blocked the complete ban three times through filibustering.

The “Sister Senators” consisted of Katrina Shealy (R), Sandy Senn (R), Penry Gustafson (R), Margie Bright Matthews (D) and Mia McLeod (I).

Backlash

The group faced significant persecution by anti-abortionists.

“In the immediate aftermath of their filibuster, the Sister Senators were heckled and harassed by anti-abortion activists. The three Republicans were also met with strong opposition from their own party — including censures and promises of primary challenges in 2024” (JFK Library).

Sen. Shealy also reported numerous instances of harassment following the filibuster, most notably slashed tires and a pellet shot through her home’s window.

Despite the backlash, the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award® was received by the five Sister Senators for exemplifying bravery and cooperation in politics. Their act was symbolic to individual rights and personal consciousness.

However, the cost of justice reared up when all three Republicans lost their re-elections after being targeted by opponents for their involvement in reproductive rights. In 2024 campaigns, billboards and websites were seen calling the members “baby killers.”

Looking forward

Following the losses, the sisters have continued onto individual endeavors: Shealy focuses on Alzheimer’s and dementia-related initiatives, Senn serves on multiple Senate committees, Matthews remains as a state senator and law firm owner, while McLeod and Gustafson’s activities are unreported.

The sacrifices made by the Sister Senators are a stark reminder as to why Women’s History Month is as relevant as ever. The cost of temporary wins for women’s healthcare and reproductive freedom has cost careers, violence, harassment, and bravery, and continues to do so.

Even after experiencing defeat, the sisters carried on to make a change. Their activism and courage should be an inspiration to all. Thus, it’s important to honor and remember Shealy’s message to women:

“You will experience roadblocks and challenges. Don’t be discouraged. Don’t give up,” Shealy said. “We need you to help solve the problems we face. South Carolina needs you to step up and lead.”