2026 is the Year of Whimsy: here are some content creators to follow

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With finals coming up, I can imagine the level of stress that everyone is experiencing, but here is the good news: SPRING IS HERE! If you haven’t heard yet, 2026 is the year of whimsy: bold outfits, mismatched and funky trinkets, and fun accessories. In case you need a new influencer to follow, here is a list of content creators to bring out your inner whimsy.

Original photo by Abbie Gaskell

It’s crazy to think that I found one of my favorite content creators just within the last year! As someone who gasps every time she sees something cute, whether it’s a jellycat or a top I didn’t know I needed, I love content that gives off a similar feel. If you were to look up “whimsy” in the dictionary, Abb Gaskell would be the creator you find first. If you love lifestyle vlogs that are filled with fun outfits, bright colors, and cute accessories, then trust me when I say she is the girl for you. If you wanted to incorporate elements of whimsy into your life this spring, my first recommendation (aside from scrolling on Pinterest) would be to follow her socials.

If you are a fashion girly and are obsessed with Pinterest like me, and you’ve seen some iconic outfits but couldn’t figure out who was in the photo, chances are it was Barbara! If you love “dopamine dressing” or wearing colorful and bold outfits but need more inspiration— Barbara is for you! Barbara has built her brand on fun and trendy outfits, and it shows in all of her content as well as her other projects. In the summer of 2021, she collaborated with Motel Rocks, whose bright colors and bold patterns embody what it means to be whimsical. If you love content that looks and feels like it fell out of a Pinterest board, give Barbara a go!

Photo by Vanessa Méthot

Do you have a dream-wardrobe Pinterest board dedicated to the “cool girl” aesthetic, or do you need daily outfit inspiration for your best fits yet? I would follow Vanessa Méthot’s style journey! She is one of my comfort creators, and I am in awe of the outfits she puts together. If you ever needed a reminder that style is meant to be a joyful form of self-expression, Vanessa’s bold and trendy fashion content is for you.

Claudia Campbell

For the girls out there who love watching content that feels like being on FaceTime with a friend, Claudia is for you! If you enjoy fashion or lifestyle videos, wearing fun and colorful outfits, and love Jesus, she is the next influencer I would recommend. As a college student herself, she knows firsthand what it’s like being a girl in university, and nevertheless, she is one of those creators who brings whimsy everywhere she goes. I have been watching her content for a few years now, and she is like a big sister in Christ and has taught me to embrace my bubbly and fun personality. If you love content that you feel can relate to as a college student and are all about finding your inner whimsy, she can be your new favorite content creator.

Nela Klonowski

If you love “all things pink, girly, and FUN,” then I would give Nela Klonowski (A.K.A. The Best Dressed in Boston) a shot to be in the running for your new favorite content creator. Using unique designs and a soft spring color palette, she brings whimsy with her everywhere, and I love to see it! Whether you follow her currently or not, you have to acknowledge that this girl knows what it means to romanticize everyday life, and it’s honestly genius. To quote a March 29 video that crossed my feed from Klonowski: “Life is too short not to be whimsy and magical.” This alone says a lot about the kind of creator she is. I’m inspired by how she knows how to turn anything into a moment for the girls, embracing fun and creativity.

Claira Young

If I could describe Claira’s social media content in as few words as possible, I would say “piece of sunshine.” While I just recently started following her, the way that she uses fun elements on so much of her content brings a smile to my face. She is another great creator to follow if you love short-form video content that feels fun and personal. If you are a girl trying to grow the amount of whimsy in her life, even with the little things like colorful outfits, a good playlist and workout session, or filming cute moments in life, she is the next creator I would recommend for you.

Melanie Phillips

Considering her bio states “✨ Making everyday life feel whimsical✨,” it would be wrong for me NOT to include Melanie Phillips in this list of content creators. She is one of those influencers who reminds me of the Fancy Nancy books I was raised with. Similar to the content creators mentioned above, Phillips is all about bringing whimsy and playfulness into daily life: from the cute drink recipes to photos featuring florals and bright colors— she goes above and beyond when thinking about what it means to be whimsical.

Hopefully, you found your new favorite influencer within this list. Now start romanticising life and bring whimsy with you everywhere you go!