You should listen to “Giggly Squad”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The best medicine is laughter, or in my case, giggling. For the past few months, I have been going down a giggly wormhole, binging “Giggly Squad” podcast episodes while getting ready for a night out, driving at the crack of dawn to work and folding endless loads of laundry. In fact, I had an episode on in the background as I wrote this article.

“Giggly Squad” is a podcast hosted by internet personalities and former reality TV stars Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair started going on Instagram Live every single night to “make fun of everything and ourselves.” This routine quickly garnered a sizable following, especially with quarantine restrictions starting to ramp up in the United States. The first official episode debuted on Oct. 27, 2020.

The duo made their first TV appearance on Bravo’s “Summer House” during the third season. The duo premiered in the winter of 2019 as the two designated newbies, acquainting themselves with the already well-adjusted cast. The cast includes “Bravolebrities” Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Carl Radke. Prior to filming “Summer House,” DeSorbo interviewed for Betches, a female-founded multimedia brand, where Berner was already employed. In an interview with The Daily Dish, DeSorbo likens her first encounter with Berner to seeing a high school best friend that she has not seen in three years. Giggles at first sight!

When they are not recording episodes for “Giggly Squad,” each host dedicates ample time to her individual career. Today, DeSorbo runs her own loungewear label, named lovingly after her cat Daphne, and hosts two self-titled shows on Amazon, alongside brand partnerships. One partnership includes being the global ambassador for TRESemmé Lamellar Gloss collection. Berner, on the other hand, is a stand-up comedian with one comedy special called “We Ride at Dawn” on Netflix and a second one to premiere on Hulu later this year. Berner frequently tours across the United States and Canada. She describes her genre of stand-up as female locker room chat and is unafraid to push the envelope by “[addressing] difficult topics in a palatable way through humor.”

But enough admin! What makes this show so good? The authenticity of their friendship and their incredible comedic chemistry. Listening to “Giggly Squad” reminds me of a good banter session with my best friend where we psychoanalyze our childhood traumas, revisit drama from years ago and ponder what outfits we should wear next weekend with the most impossible yet seamless transitions. Through one-hour episodes twice a week, DeSorbo and Berner carry this magic that makes you feel like you are a part of the conversation, no matter where you are listening from.

Through years of episodes, each host has shown great vulnerability through the stories they share and the honesty they bring to the table. DeSorbo has opened up about not wanting to settle down in her thirties despite societal pressures to be married, her journey coping with anxiety after experiencing several panic attacks while on tour for “Giggly Squad” and sharing her diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome. Berner has been equally candid in talking about the depression and anxiety that manifested from the pressure of playing Division I tennis on a scholarship, getting fired from her job at Betches and what it means to her to break into the male-dominated stand-up comedy world.

What makes this vulnerability so impactful is how natural the dialogue flows through the microphones. It never feels forced or performative. One minute Berner is giggling about how to pronounce and spell “dachshund,” and the next, DeSorbo jokes about what she should do with her frozen eggs if something bad were to happen to her. Their effortless segues from honesty to humor and back make the podcast feel intimate and mirror how real friendships work. DeSorbo and Berner do not just entertain, they have created a space where listeners (also known as gigglers) feel seen, comforted and included.

If you are on the hunt for a new podcast to add to your rotation or looking for somewhere to start, this is your sign to hit play on “Giggly Squad.” Per their website, they can not promise you will learn anything, but you will giggle.