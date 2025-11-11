Why Zohran Mamdani’s Win Matters Beyond New York City

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Zohran Mamdani will be New York City’s first South Asian mayor. He will be the city’s first Muslim mayor. And at just 34, he will also be the youngest person to hold New York City mayoral office in more than a century. These “firsts” carry a weight far beyond symbolism, as they represent a shift in who gets to lead, whose stories are heard and how America’s political landscape has the opportunity to change. While Mamdani’s victory unfolded on the streets of Queens, it sent ripples far beyond the five boroughs. His win offers lessons about representation, civic participation and what it means for democracy to reflect the people it serves.

Mamdani was born in Uganda to Indian parents, academic Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair, and at seven years old, he moved to the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York. He would later come to represent Astoria in the New York State Assembly, the lower house of the New York State legislature. In a city where more than a third of the residents were born outside of the United States and more than one million identify as Asian American, the fact that it took about 110 mayors for someone like Mamdani to lead speaks volumes.

His victory is not just about identity politics or progressive momentum; it is about the city’s demographic reality finally catching up with its leadership.

But representation in politics is not limited to New York. The Midwest, too, is changing. Cities such as Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit and St. Louis have all experienced steady increases in immigrant and minority populations over the past two decades. The U.S. Census Bureau notes that international migration accounted for 84% of the nation’s population growth between 2023 and 2024, with the largest driver of growth located in the Midwest. As these communities become more visible, the question of who leads them becomes more pressing.

The Urban Institute conducted research to show that when Americans of color see political leaders who “match their constituents,” it makes them feel more confident that their voices matter. When Mamdani went out into the streets and reached voters in multiple languages and emphasized issues like housing affordability and public transportation, it showed that barriers can be broken when a candidate connects lived experiences to shared policy goals.

To voters in the Midwest: take Mamdani’s win as a reminder. This is a reminder for those who may have felt overlooked that their perspectives matter and that politics can be a space they belong in.

Still, with representation comes expectation. Mamdani will face an immense amount of pressure to prove that his win was not just a victory for diversity, but for effective governance. He must balance being a symbol of progress with being a capable mayor for all New Yorkers. That challenge is universal for candidates who embody a community’s “first.” But Mamdani’s policies go beyond his identity. As a self-described democratic socialist, he campaigned on bold proposals such as rent freezes, fare-free public buses and higher taxes on the wealthy to fund social programs. These ideas resonated in a city where one in five residents lives below the poverty line. But if we take this a step outside of New York City, many midwestern cities are facing rising housing costs, limited public transit and stagnant wages. Mamdani shows that leadership can be grounded in empathy as a tool for economic fairness.

His victory also challenges assumptions about what kind of candidate can win. Just a decade ago, it might have been unthinkable for a Muslim socialist from Queens to defeat a political heavyweight like Andrew Cuomo in a mayoral race. Yet Mamdani’s success was powered by small donations, grassroots volunteers, a coalition of young voters, union members and immigrant families.

To see a mayor who sees leadership as a service rather than as a status symbol signals the promise of a more inclusive democracy. I may be overly hopeful, but when a city like New York elects someone like Mamdani, it sends a message to the entire country that leadership can reflect the diversity of its people. We are in a moment where our democracy is feeling static, but Mamdani’s win reminds us that change is not only possible, it is already happening. New York City’s 2025 mayoral election challenges every city, from New York to St. Louis and beyond, to imagine what is possible when voters demand leaders who not only look like them but also fight for them.