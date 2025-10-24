Why ballet deserves a spotlight, whether you have hung up your pointe shoes or have never performed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is no feeling like the adrenaline rush I get backstage waiting for my cue to go on stage and dance: the sound of shoes on marley floors, the feel of itchy and beautiful costumes and anxiously warming up my feet with my friends. But I have something to confess: I have not performed in years. Even so, ballet lives rent-free in my head and my heart.

In a world full of instant entertainment, dance — and ballet, more specifically — offers something different: incredible beauty and dedication. Since ballet has no dialogue, it requires the use of one’s full body and expressions to tell the story, which offers a unique and emotional storytelling experience. It is more than just a performance; it requires heart, precision and artistry.

That being said, ballet is not exactly as mainstream as most sports are, and it can often be seen as old-fashioned or exclusive, meaning that it is common for younger audiences to overlook it. There used to be a time when names like Mikhail Baryshnikov and Anna Pavlova were known by everyone, not just dancers, and ballet companies toured the world. But in a world of quick viral dances and social media trends, people are starting to forget about ballet. That does not mean it is completely dead, though; there are signs that ballet could be attempting to make a quiet comeback.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, best known for creating the popular TV series “Gilmore Girls,” created a new show for Amazon Prime that premiered on April 24, 2025: “Étoile.” This new show centers around both the New York and Paris ballet scenes, while focusing on the struggles of running a ballet company in the present day. Originally ordered for two seasons, Amazon made the decision to cancel “Étoile” only a month or so after its premiere, stating that the viewership was not high enough to justify the expenses it takes to make. This decision saddened me because I thought the show had strong potential and the intricacies of the ballet world were portrayed extremely accurately. Plus, it earned an Emmy for its choreography.

All that being said, trends on social media platforms like TikTok are still helping to reintroduce ballet to the younger generations. For example, Balletcore fashion trends like wearing ballet flats, wrap sweaters and lots of soft pinks are bringing the ballet aesthetic to Gen Z’s closets and posts. Fashion, films and now TV shows are reintroducing the beauty of ballet to newer audiences who may have never set foot into a dance studio.

Ballet companies also help to make performances more accessible by offering student rush tickets to certain performances. This usually entails bringing a student ID to the box office the night of the performance so students can acquire tickets at a discounted price. The Center of Creative Arts (COCA) is a performing arts institution in St. Louis, and they offer student rush tickets for all of their performances throughout the year. The St. Louis Ballet has multiple programs that students can join for free to get discounts on performances and events the company hosts. Efforts like these help make the ballet world more accessible while also giving younger generations an incentive to attend a performance.

Ballet is still a crucial part of the performing arts world. It invites viewers to slow down and appreciate the mastery of the performance and the emotions that the dancers convey. Watching a ballet, even just from a YouTube video, is an incredible experience that invites its audience into a soft and elegant world. In our fast-paced society, this discipline is certainly something we could use.

As a former dancer, I still find myself in love with ballet, even though I have hung up my pointe shoes. Whether it is doing my old stretches to a piano soundtrack, being excited to watch a dance-centered show like “Étoile” or even watching a live performance, the dancer in me is still alive. However, ballet is an art anyone can love, no pointe shoes or tutus required.

Ballet may not be trending every day, but it deserves to. Balletcore and shows like “Étoile” are not just meant to follow an aesthetic, but rather remind us that ballet is an art form that we should still celebrate. So, whether you are a former dancer like me or are brand new to the dance world, make sure to give ballet a chance. It still merits a place in the spotlight.