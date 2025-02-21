The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Day and night, I am very likely wearing my AirPods. I could be getting ready for the day, cooking, walking to class, working out or even falling asleep; my AirPods will be in my ears. I have been an avid AirPods user since probably 2018 and only recently upgraded to the AirPods 4 model after using the first generation for years.

Though I most often listen to something when I wear my AirPods, there are plenty of times when I am not listening to anything and my AirPods are in just for comfort. Normally I listen to a YouTube video, a podcast or music.

In case you are looking for inspiration for what to listen to, here is a deeper dive into the listening categories of what specifically is playing in my AirPods.

YouTube

I have been a YouTube girl for as long as I can remember. All the content I have consumed on the platform over the years has shaped who I am today. That being said, I was watching Tana Mongeau when I was definitely way too young for the maturity of her content, but hey, I turned out alright. She used to post crazy storytimes about her stalkers or boyfriends and generally posted lots of party content. I still keep up with her less frequent uploads today, but there are lots of other YouTubers who are more my speed.

Michael Messineo, better known as Mike’s Mic, is a long-time favorite of mine. Messineo posts deep dives on both niche and cult classic TV shows and movies. His editing and stylistic choices make anything he is covering a compelling watch.

Mia Maples is another YouTuber I enjoy watching. Maples is a super positive person who creates equally positive and wholesome videos. These videos consist of fun fashion try-ons, makeup testing and more. These are topics I find super enjoyable because I can live vicariously through her purchases.

If I am in the mood for a fun travel or food video, brothers Jacob and Lucas Cruikshank hit the spot. Their humor is unmatched no matter what or where they are exploring. You may recognize Lucas from his iconic FRED videos back in the day, which yes, I did watch!

These are just a few of the many channels I subscribe to, but they are sure to keep you entertained and eager for a new video.

Podcasts

Podcasts are probably what I spend the most time listening to. Although I typically watch podcasts on YouTube, if that option is available, I love that these videos are more versatile than other YouTube videos, as I can have them playing in the background while I go through my daily activities, and I will not miss anything visually. I am a pop culture connoisseur, so many of my most listened-to podcasts fall under that category.

My all-time favorite show is “Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast.” The name might not sound too intriguing, but the two friends and comedians make me laugh every week. They discuss what I would say are unserious pop culture topics, stories from their day-to-day lives and more. No matter what the pair talks about each week, their dynamic makes this podcast a must-listen for me.

A close second for my favorite podcast is “Just Trish” with Trisha Paytas. Paytas has lived a multitude of lives. She grew up wanting to be famous and went on many shows like “America’s Got Talent” and “My Strange Addiction” to try to make this happen. She had some mental spirals and was canceled a few times after this, but she is in such a better place mentally now than she was in the past. I love hearing her and her co-host Oscar Gracey’s take on everything pop culture. She posts two episodes a week that are at least two hours long, so it is the perfect show to have on throughout the day.

Of course, these are not the only podcasts I listen to, but they are the ones I would most highly recommend. Often I find new favorites through TikTok clips, and many of my favorite YouTubers have podcasts that I listen to as well.

Music

Unfortunately, I am not as avid of a music listener as I want to be or have been in the past. YouTube videos and podcasts are always my go-to choices, but I still try to listen to music as much as I can. I will admit with no shame that I am and will always be an Apple Music lover.

Even though I do not listen to music as regularly, I still love keeping my perfectly curated playlists updated. I always have the perfect set of songs to listen to when I need them. Some of my favorite playlists include “Y2K throwbacks,” “everyday favs” and “One Direction” which is simply a playlist of every song from the band.

If you sometimes struggle to listen to music like I do, making fun playlists can really help put you in the mood to listen more!

That covers what is playing in my AirPods. Having something playing, especially something I enjoy like the YouTubers, podcasts and playlists I mentioned, brings me such a sense of comfort. I do not know what I would do without my AirPods.