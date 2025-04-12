This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

“What is in a name? That which we call a rose, by any other name, would smell as sweet.” This famous line from William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” suggests that names are merely labels, detached from the essence of what they represent. But what if the beauty of a rose is, in part, defined by its very name? What if identity, history and meaning are woven into the syllables we speak?

This sentiment rings true for many people I have met, especially those with names that carry deep cultural or ethnic significance. A name is more than just a means of identification; it is a story, a lineage, a connection to those who came before us. For many, a name is an heirloom passed down through generations, carrying the weight of traditions, beliefs and aspirations.

My name carries a deep connection to an ancient Hindu tradition that spans centuries. In many Hindu cultures, naming a child is a sacred act tied to astrology. Shortly after birth, a child’s kundali — an astrological chart — is created based on the exact time and place of birth, mapping the positions of the planets and stars.

Depending on the family’s tradition, a child may be named according to their lunar sign or their nakshatra, which is a constellation or group of stars. Each lunar sign, or nakshatra, corresponds with specific sounds or syllables believed to bring the child prosperity, health and harmony.

Following this tradition, my name was chosen after careful astrological consideration. According to my dad, my name was chosen following the Lunar naming tradition. He explained, “Your moon sign was on the cusp of Pisces and Aries, and we chose Aries. The associated letters were Aa, La and Ee—so we named you Aayushi, beginning with ‘Aa.’”

My name, Aayushi (pronounced eye-you-she), means “long life” or “one blessed with longevity.” It is more than a name — it is a wish, a blessing and a reflection of my parents’ hopes for my future: a life of vitality, strength and purpose.

To bear a unique name is to carry the echoes of history, to stand as a living testament to ancestry and heritage. Names tell stories: of resilience, of migration and of love. They hold the whispers of languages that may no longer be spoken, of lands once called home and of values cherished across time. In many cultures, names are chosen with great intention, each syllable reflecting a hope, a virtue or a blessing upon the person who carries it. In many cultures, baby naming ceremonies are common rituals that formally welcome a child into the community while bestowing a name filled with meaning.

Yet the world does not always embrace these names with the same reverence. Names that do not conform to conventional norms are often mispronounced, shortened or even changed to fit the comfort of others. This erasure, whether subtle or overt, can feel like a diminishing of identity. The struggle to assert one’s name in a society that resists it can be an act of quiet defiance, a refusal to be erased or simplified.

Yet there is power in reclaiming our names, in teaching others how to say them, in wearing their full form with pride. Our names are a testament to who we are and where we come from. They are the first words we learn to recognize, the sounds that tether us to our families and our past. To honor a name is to honor the story behind it, to affirm its significance in a world that too often seeks to erase difference.

So, what is in a name? Everything. A name is identity. It is history. It is belonging. Juliet may have loved Romeo despite his Montague name, but even love could not erase the centuries-old weight of his lineage. And like a rose, a name holds beauty all its own — one that cannot be replaced.