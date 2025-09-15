What I Think the Ending of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Will Look Like!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*Spoiler alert for all episodes that have aired.*

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a novel series written by Jenny Han. After gaining popularity, the series has been made into a television show. The first season aired in June of 2022. The second season aired the following summer, with the third season spanning from July this year and the finale releasing this week. Since this is the last season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” fans have been sharing their feelings all over social media about this season’s twists and turns.

The book series ended after Belly, the show’s lead character, and Jeremiah, her childhood friend-turned-romantic interest, called off their wedding. So, many viewers are unsure of how the season will end, since only one more episode remains. After finishing episode nine, “Last Call,” I have decided to share my predictions for how character relationships in this show will end.

Taylor Jewel is an essential character to the plot of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” She has been one of the most loyal friends to Belly and has held Belly accountable within her relationships at some vital points in her life. In the most recently aired episode, “Last Call,” Taylor and Steven, her on-and-off boyfriend, have finally started to rekindle their romantic relationship. Although some viewers might perceive their relationship as toxic, I have been rooting for them to find each other again. I predict the directors will end Taylor’s storyline completing her final year in college and in a happy relationship with Steven.

Steven Conklin, Belly’s older brother and longtime friend of Jeremiah and Conrad, had some drastic changes in his life this season. We watched him go from hating Taylor because of their fight about their relationship and his car accident, to almost finding love with Denise, his coworker. Through it all, I have been hopeful he would come back to our girl Taylor. However, after this final episode, his relationship with Jeremiah might be coming to a close after finding out Jeremiah cheated on his little sister. I think Steven will continue to grow closer to Denise, begin to strengthen his relationship with Taylor and most likely cut ties with the Fisher boys.

Jeremiah Fisher, Belly’s ex-fiancé and Conrad’s younger brother, is now one of the most hated characters in the show. Early in the season, it was revealed that he cheated on Belly while on spring break in Cabo, which was the final straw for most people on team Jeremiah. I personally have always been team Conrad, so to watch this loss was actually a victory for me. The way the directors and creators have displayed Jeremiah this season has made it seem that he, unfortunately, will probably not have a happy ending. I think that Jeremiah will finish out his final semester of school online and continue being employed by his dad. Some people online have speculated that there might be a romantic connection between Jeremiah and his college friend, Redbird. However, I do not see this becoming an actual connection. Although I do feel somewhat sorry for Jeremiah this season, he received what he deserved because of how he treated Belly.

Conrad Fisher is Belly’s first love and, in my opinion, her true love. After seeing the teaser trailer for the final episodes, I am hopeful that Belly and Conrad will get back together. However, unfortunately, I do not believe that we will get to see their relationship develop to the fullest extent. I think the season will end with them meeting up and maybe sharing a kiss, but not going further into detail on how their love story plays out. Although I would absolutely love to watch a whole season of Belly and Conrad being together, realistically, it would be far too complicated for them to magically be together and happy again. So it is for the better that the show ends and leaves it up to our imaginations to create the ending we all want for Belly and Conrad.

Belly Conklin has been through a whirlwind of emotions this season. Some viewers have come to disagree with most of the choices she has made, and I agree that she still requires a lot of growth. Ultimately, though, Belly is in her early 20s and still has to figure out life on her own. I wish for her to find herself again after losing most of her quirky traits due to her relationship with Jeremiah, and I truly hope living in Paris will bring back that side of her. I think, and hope, that Belly and Conrad will eventually rekindle their relationship.

Overall, this show has brought so many fans together to root for these fictional characters and their love stories. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is a must-watch if you have not seen it already, and I truly hope my predictions for these final episodes come true! However, Jenny Han is a creative mastermind, and I would not be shocked if she pulled a major plot twist.