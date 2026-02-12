What early 2000s TV Shows taught me about adulting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My friends always act like I am weird when I tell them I have never seen the most recent hit TV shows, like “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “Outer Banks” or “Ginny and Georgia.” The problem is, I usually prefer to watch shows that aired in the early 2000s, many of them coming out before I was born. These older shows like “ER,” “The West Wing,” “Smallville” and “Reba” have always been more interesting to me. As a child, I watched them because I felt the adult problems portrayed in these shows were not applicable to me, and I could enjoy them mindlessly. As I got older, and became much more anxious about what it meant to be an adult, I began to feel strangely prepared for what was to come, due to the lessons I learned through such programs. These shows were not just entertainment, but informal teachers that prepared me for the challenges of adulthood.

“ER:” Always show up in the face of pressure

“ER” (1994–2009) is a medical drama that chronicles the lives of medical providers in a Chicago emergency room. Every character in “ER” faces immense responsibility in doing what is best for their overwhelming caseload of patients and their own lives. The characters are exhausted, yet they are still faced with making life-changing decisions for themselves and their patients. As I get older, I find myself relating to certain characters more, like the new medical students introduced every few seasons, who are often portrayed as unprepared and overwhelmed, feeling unready to accept their new responsibilities. However, through watching them grow and play meaningful roles in patient treatment, I learned that even when you may not feel ready, it is important to step up and try your best to be there for the people who rely on you.

“The West Wing:” Being an adult is caring about things greater than yourself

“The West Wing” (1999–2006) is a political drama following the personal and professional lives of fictional presidential advisors working in the White House. The show’s characters care deeply about their contribution to the betterment of the U.S., while consistently discussing the ethics and long-term consequences of political policy. Watching these flawed characters weigh their personal and political motivations taught me many lessons about leadership, including that being a leader can be complex and imperfect. Witnessing these characters make concessions and find common ground in order to do what is best for the country taught me that doing the right thing is often inconvenient but worth it in the long run.

“Smallville:” It takes time to be your true self

“Smallville” (2001–2011) is a superhero teen drama following a young Clark Kent as he learns to master his powers on his journey to becoming the “Superman” we know today. At its core, “Smallville” is a ten-season metaphor for identity formation. Kent knows who he is likely to become, but struggles with the expectations and responsibilities placed upon him. He grapples with being capable of great things, but not yet feeling prepared to achieve them. It is oddly comforting to watch Superman struggle with the same young adult problems many others face. Kent must weigh his responsibilities to his family with his personal goals, while also navigating the workforce as a young adult, trying to balance work with his hobbies, even if his hobbies tend to include regularly saving the world.

“Reba:” Adulthood is about adaptation, not perfection

“Reba” (2001–2007) is a sitcom that follows a Texas housewife and her family after the collapse of her marriage and the new chaos that accompanies changing family dynamics. Her life is transformed by the pregnancy of her teen daughter and an unlikely friendship with her ex-husband’s new wife. “Reba” is different from the shows previously mentioned because it gives a new and different perspective on adulthood and moving forward after your plans fall apart. The show focuses on resilience, showing adulthood as something that can be rebuilt after failure, rather than achieved through perfect planning. I have always considered myself a planner, with rigid ideas of how things “are supposed to happen,” but as I have gotten older I have begun to realize that, like Reba, no matter how much I plan, life is unexpected. Watching Reba handle her changing family with grace and humor helped me to let go of some of the bitterness I felt towards unexpected changes in my own life and recognize that it is never too late to start over, redefining success outside the boundaries of traditional milestones.

When I was young, I thought, or maybe just hoped, that becoming an adult meant I would suddenly have all the answers. I assumed there would be a clear, defining moment where life felt settled, decisions felt easy and uncertainties faded. Instead, growing up has felt more ambiguous. Watching these shows helped me to realize that there is no single way to “be an adult,” no light bulb moment where everything fits into place. The characters I grew up watching were capable, intelligent and well-intentioned, yet they still struggled, second-guessed themselves and made mistakes.

These stories have taught me that adulthood is not about reaching some final, perfect version of yourself. Adulthood is about adapting when plans change, showing up when you feel unprepared and continuing forward even when your path is unclear. Watching these shows helped me learn that growing up is not about having all the answers, but about learning how to keep going when faced with the unknown, trusting that maybe what you are looking for will only come from taking the next step forward.