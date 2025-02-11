Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan: What It Means for Our Future

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

In January 2025, President Donald Trump rolled out a controversial plan aimed at dramatically increasing the number of deportations across the United States. The goal? Over 1,500 arrests per day, with a focus on sanctuary cities. As the administration ramps up these efforts, we need to ask: what does this mean for our economy, our communities and our values?

The Economic Impact: Who Will Feel the Pinch?

For many industries in the U.S., immigrants — both documented and undocumented — are the backbone. Agriculture, construction and service industries are particularly reliant on immigrant labor. In fact, undocumented workers make up a significant part of the workforce in these sectors. So, if millions of people are deported, these industries could experience labor shortages that drive up wages and, unfortunately, push prices higher for consumers.

It does not stop there. Immigrants contribute billions of dollars every year in payroll taxes, which help fund programs like Social Security. Removing such a large portion of the workforce could lead to a major financial strain on these systems, affecting everyone.

The Human Side: Families and Communities Under Threat

On a personal level, mass deportation policies do not just affect people who are directly targeted. Immigrants are often deeply connected to U.S. citizens — spouses, children and extended families. The forced separation of families could lead to emotional and psychological trauma for both the deported individuals and those left behind.

Furthermore, many of the individuals facing deportation are people who have lived in the U.S. for years, contributing to their communities in meaningful ways. The fear of being arrested or separated from loved ones is a constant source of stress. This kind of anxiety takes a serious toll on people’s mental and physical health.

The Legal and Logistical Challenges

Even if the policy sounds simple on paper, implementing it is anything but easy. There are significant legal obstacles ahead, with several advocacy groups already promising to challenge deportation orders in court.

Currently, the U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has the capacity to remove only about 250,000 people per year, but the administration is trying to expand this capacity by tapping into military resources and increasing detention space at military bases. Despite these efforts, ICE is funded to detain just 40,000 migrants daily, which is far below what would be needed to meet the proposed goals. As a result, the system could become overwhelmed, causing delays and legal complications.

Ethical Questions We Cannot Ignore

The ethical side of mass deportation is where things get even more complicated. While some argue that the U.S. has every right to control immigration, others believe the policy is inhumane. For many of those facing deportation, their only “crime” is seeking a better life for themselves and their families.

It is important to think about the bigger picture: What happens to the children who are U.S. citizens but whose parents are at risk of deportation? What about the people who have lived in this country for years, contributed to their communities and followed the rules, only to face the possibility of being sent away? The immigrants who came here legally, but ended up in years-long paperwork battles to try and obtain citizenship only to be denied time and time again?

As mass deportations become a reality, it is clear that the debate over immigration is not going away anytime soon. These policies will have major consequences, not just for those directly affected, but for the entire country. As college students and future leaders, we must stay informed, think critically and engage in conversations about what kind of nation we want to build: one that prioritizes both justice and compassion. It is important that we fight to protect and support ourselves and our loved ones. If you are looking to help, find more information here.

In the end, the question remains: how do we balance the need for national security with the human rights and dignity of those who have made the U.S. their home?