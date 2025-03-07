The year of the pop girl: A reflection on the best year for pop music

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lats year, 2024, was the year of the pop music girl. This past year was filled with groundbreaking albums, viral moments that defined an era and record-breaking albums. In 2024, female pop artists proved that the genre is more exciting than ever. As we look back on an amazing year in music, we should celebrate the women who gave us this monumental year.

Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift proves why she reigns at the top of the pop world time and time again. Swift ended 2024 with the highest-grossing tour of all time, the “Eras Tour,” which grossed over $1 billion over its two-year run. Swift won a Grammy for her album “Midnights” this past year, and she announced her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” the same night. “TTPD” spent 17 weeks at number one on the Billboard 200, making it a career-best album for Swift. Swift also broke the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins ever, taking home 10 awards at the 2024 Billboard Music Award ceremony. Taylor Swift has had a major impact on the music industry, and this year proved it even more.

Sabrina Carpenter: Sabrina Carpenter had the ultimate breakout year, beginning 2024 by opening for Swift’s “Eras Tour” and releasing the most globally streamed song, “Espresso.” Everyone was talking about Carpenter. She released her album “Short n’ Sweet,” giving fans a new perspective on her charm. She also received eight Grammy nominations this year, winning Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her tour also started in 2024 while she was topping the charts with her singles “Please Please Please” and “Taste.” Carpenter was unstoppable in 2024.

Ariana Grande: Miss Ariana Grande, where do I even begin? 2024 was Grande’s year, and I will die on that hill. Fresh off of controversy dealing with her divorce, Grande released her album “Eternal Sunshine,” an album filled with emotional depth and shimmering pop melodies, something that fans have not quite seen from her yet. The standout track, (and my personal favorite), “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” quickly became a fan favorite and went viral on TikTok. It drew fans in as it is a beautiful song that is also heartbreaking. Beyond music, Grande fulfilled her childhood dreams and made waves in the film industry by starring as Glinda in the highly anticipated “Wicked” adaptation. Grande seamlessly dominated both the music and film industries in 2024, proving her star power is brighter and better than ever.

Charli xcx: Charli xcx started a movement in 2024. Her album “Brat” took the world by storm, as it quickly became the soundtrack of the summer. The album became a cultural phenomenon, taking over advertising and fashion. “Brat” was hailed as a modern classic and became the highest-rated pop album of the year, earning a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year (I was so upset when she did not win). Charli xcx’s most iconic moment in 2024 was when she shut down Times Square with a pop-up concert. Her ability to push boundaries effortlessly and stay unapologetically herself certified her as one of the most innovative pop artists in the industry.

Tate Mcrae: Tate McRae took her career to the next level in 2024. She continued her “Think Later” world tour, giving her fans iconic dance performances and numerous viral moments. Was it just me, or were videos of her tour giving others major FOMO when they were scrolling through TikTok? McRae rode the popularity wave she gained from her tour to drop three new singles, “It’s OK I’m OK,” “2 Hands” and “Sports Car.” Each song showed off her ability to keep raising the bar and got fans excited for her album “Miss Possessive,” which she released in February 2025. McRae proved that she is an unstoppable force in pop music, and I cannot wait to see what this year holds for her.

Chappell Roan: No one could match the year that Chappell Roan had. Roan’s life and career had explosive growth in 2024 as, after opening for the North American leg of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Guts World Tour” and releasing “Good Luck, Babe!,” she became one of the most talked-about rising stars of the year. Her performances at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Coachella showcased her captivating stage presence and worldly vocals, earning her a rapidly growing fanbase. Additionally, her fashion impacted pop culture this past year — her Governors Ball Music Festival Statue of Liberty look stays rent-free in my mind 24/7. Chappell Roan redefined what it means to be a modern pop star in 2024, and I am so excited to see what she will do next.

Billie Eilish: Billie Eilish was unstoppable this past year. Early in 2024, she won an Oscar for her song “What Was I Made For,” a beautiful and melancholic song detailing a feeling that all women can relate to. Elish was named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year due to the success of her third album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” which showcased the evolution of Eilish’s art. The song “Birds of a Feather” from this album was Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year. 2024 was another year of Eilish proving her mark in the industry, remaining one of the most compelling artists of our generation.

Olivia Rodrigo: Olivia Rodrigo has been on a high ever since releasing her album “Sour” in 2021, and this past year proved that she is here to stay. In 2024, Rodrigo continued her “Guts World Tour,” showcasing a new rock sound in her discography to the sold-out arenas where she performed. I was able to see Rodrigo perform in 2024, and it was one of the best concerts I have been to. Rodrigo also released the deluxe version of her album “Guts,” adding songs that gave fans a deeper insight into her songwriting abilities. She also released a concert film from her L.A. show on Netflix, letting the world join in on the fun that her tour was having. Rodrigo was having the time of her life this year, and I am so excited to see what 2025 has in store for her.

As 2024 closed out with a bang, one thing is clear: the pop girls are not just excelling at making music – they are for the culture. Whether it is selling out arenas or shattering streaming records, each of these artists pushes boundaries and cements their impact on the music industry. As we continue into 2025 and keep up with these artists, there is no doubt that they will continue to raise the bar. As proven in the past year, our girls got us.