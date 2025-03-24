The trials and tribulations of spring break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Throughout my life, I have been lucky enough to travel during quite a few spring breaks; other years, including this year, I have just stayed home. I try to appreciate both of these scenarios as much as I can since there are pros and cons to each of them. Any break, even one at home, can be a good break if you make the most out of it, here are a few ideas on how.

Let us start with going on vacation during spring break. This is the ideal for most people. Whether it is a fun trip with friends or a bonding trip with family, it can be easy to have a good break if you are traveling.

Although a vacation is definitely how I would spend my “perfect” break, there are some factors that make it tough. Saving up and spending on a trip is worth it in many ways, but it can be hard to justify this when you have other things you feel a responsibility to be paying for. It can also feel like you are missing out on a free week to catch up on things or relax when you go on a trip.

You are certainly allowed to feel stressed about your vacation; I definitely have before. However, letting this stress ruin your break is the last thing you want to do. Decide before you leave what you need to do: bring some work if necessary or just try to completely decompress. A vacation is not something you get to do every day, so enjoy it while you can!

Of course, going out of town for spring break is not always attainable for many different reasons, but as I mentioned, you can still enjoy your week off without traveling.

First, you have to get through the FOMO, or fear of missing out, which may be inevitable during spring break. It is never easy to see everyone on social media enjoying themselves at the beach while you are at home. While this may be difficult, you have a whole free week, and do not forget that so many people are feeling the exact same way you are.

A break at home means you have time to get ahead on homework or do all the random tasks like a closet cleanout that you never normally have time for. You can also do a staycation in your city, even if it is just for a night. This could look like experiencing some of those fun tourist attractions around town that you never have time to visit or have not been to in ages. It may seem like you are missing out when in reality, a break with no big plans might be just what you need.

There is so much anticipation during the lead-up to spring break. Most likely, your break will not be perfect no matter how you spend it. There will always be those “I should have just stayed home” or “I should have bought the ticket” thoughts. Despite all of this, it is important to enjoy the week off as much as you can. I hope this article can help you do this, even if your plans are not exactly what you imagined because spring break should not be that deep.