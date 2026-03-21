The rise of the reader: A “Bridgerton” season four review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spoilers for “Bridgerton” ahead!

“Bridgerton,” the regency romance that has swept Netflix subscribers off their feet since 2020, released the second half of their fourth season on Feb. 26, much to my elation. I woke up early in the morning, put on my sweatshirt with a “Bridgerton” design and squeezed in two episodes before my classes. I rushed home to watch the remaining two episodes and gleefully decided I needed to embrace my inner Lady Whistledown (a gossip columnist and narrator in the show) and write down my many thoughts on the season.

It is safe to say I am a devoted “Bridgerton” fan. If a form of media is a period piece, count me in. Romance, I am all for it. Pretty dresses? Say less! However, I would be lying if I said I have always been happy with this show.

The Netflix show is based on a book series of the same name by Julia Quinn, which I read at an alarmingly quick rate once I became obsessed with the show after watching the first season. Each book follows a different sibling in the Bridgerton family as they find love. Four out of the eight books have been adapted so far, but not all of them have met my expectations for a good romance.

It was easy to become attached to the stories within the books and let go of the differences in the show, such as altered romance tropes or the addition of new characters. Ignoring the order of the books, season three followed one of my favorite characters, Penelope Featherington, portrayed by the amazing Nicola Coughlan, and her romance with Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Newton. I was so hopeful (as seen by my Her Campus article right before season three’s release) that they would create a beautiful adaptation for my beloved character. Spoiler alert, they did not.

When season three was released in 2024, I was so disappointed. I wanted that “Bridgerton” feeling of romance that the previous seasons offered, but instead, all I got was a loose adaptation of such a fun book and a season spoiled by a busy, unorganized plot. The season included too many side plots that detracted from the screentime of the main couple. I felt robbed. I was not entranced by the romance as much I expected to be. As such, I was incredibly nervous when they announced Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson, would be the spotlight of season four, as his book definitely ranked among my favorites. The way “Bridgerton” was going, I was not confident in a well-done interpretation of the story, book accurate or not.

Benedict’s story is a “Cinderella” retelling as he attempts to find his “Lady in Silver,” a maid disguised as a lady who sneaks into a masquerade ball, whom he sees in attendance. Benedict has fallen in love with this Cinderella stand-in, but she flees at midnight. Once she trades in her nobility attire for an apron, he struggles to recognize Sophie when he sees her working at a friend’s house, much to the frustration of viewers. The lady in silver, Sophie Baek (portrayed by Yerin Ha), is one of my favorite characters from the book series. She is so kind and compassionate, but does not hesitate to stand up for herself and does not settle for anyone. I was desperate for the show to do her justice. To my absolute surprise, they did.

The writers hardly changed anything about the book, and I am eternally grateful. While entirely faithful adaptations are not necessary, sometimes the story is just too perfect to alter. After all, who does not love a Cinderella story? As it is based on a fairytale, the whole season felt so magical. I felt the yearning that was so lacking in season three.

Thompson and Ha exceeded my expectations as Benedict and Sophie. It was as if I shook out my book and they fell out. With their committed character work, they brought hilarious lines, cute longing looks and a dramatic plot that kept me enthralled.

This season might have achieved the hard-earned title of my favorite story in “Bridgerton.” I loved the cinematography, comedy and drama. They made the two-year wait for the premiere (almost) worth it. Most of all, I loved the theme of love throughout their season.

Now, you must think that is a ridiculous thing to say. Of course I loved the theme of love, this is a romance show. However, “Bridgerton” managed to capture the theme that love is love and no one can dictate what that looks like for you.

Love appears in many forms. It is there in the familial way Eloise Bridgerton, portrayed by Claudia Jessie, supports the dreams of her younger sister, Hyacinth, portrayed by Florence Hunt. It is the foundation of a friendship between the Queen and Lady Danbury (portrayed by Golda Rushvell and Adjoa Adoh). It is found in grief as Francesca Bridgerton, portrayed by Hannah Dodd, mourns the sudden passing of her husband. Love knows no bounds in “Bridgerton,” as Benedict and Sophie love each other despite their different societal standings.

In a moving scene in episode six, Benedict confesses to Sophie that he has been romantically involved with men as well as women. Sophie replies, “Love is always a thing to be proud of. The world needs more of it.”

This is why I adore this series, book and show. There is no limitation to love. Even when I am disappointed in the storyline, “Bridgerton” delivers the most swoon-worthy speeches and emphasizes that everyone is worthy of love.

The series uses groundbreaking casting techniques and inclusive stories unlike any other show. From its queer storylines to its racially diverse casting, “Bridgerton” reminds us that love is meant to free us. It does not abide by what is expected of us. It does not stop for hate. Love is invigorating, fulfilling and even a little scary.

As an avid reader, I am ecstatic that I was able to see one of my favorite “Bridgerton” couples depicted as beautifully on screen as they were written on the page. It is so gratifying to see such a romantic couple, not only faithfully written, but enhanced for inclusivity. As a fan of the books, I am grateful that the show adds on to its beloved source material. Season four raised the bar for true love stories. We can only hope that “Bridgerton” continues capturing the essence of the book while building its narrative of the different forms of love. Any fans of the romance genre will be enchanted by “Bridgerton” and its depiction of true devotion. Whether you are a reader or not, watch “Bridgerton” and witness, through powerful storytelling, that love always wins.