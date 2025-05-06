This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

When I am asked what my favorite color is, I panic. I form a sort of loyalty to colors. When I was a kid (and admittedly, sometimes now as an adult), I would feel bad about choosing a favorite. I was worried that I would hurt the other colors’ feelings if I singled one out. Further, how could I possibly choose a favorite color if there are endless variations?

On any given day, I love a different color. It could be a periwinkle, fuchsia or daffodil kind of vibe. I carefully calculate what mood I am in to paint my nails one of the various colors in my collection. Color is a way to express one’s emotions and style. Additionally, it holds a lot of symbolism.

Color is often used as a symbol in film and television to tell a story. One of my favorite shows uses color masterfully to tell a romance story. Penelope Featherington, a beloved character from “Bridgerton,” is often portrayed in yellow. Yet she despises the color and thinks it washes her out. Penelope is in love with Colin Bridgerton, who is depicted wearing blue. As their relationship progresses, she starts to wear green, the result of the mixing of blue and yellow. It is such powerful storytelling to lean into the emotional impact of color and express its significance through costuming.

The 2019 film “Little Women” uses color to distinguish the past from the present, with orange representing the past. It is warm and full of light, influencing the audience to feel as youthful and hopeful as the four sisters. The present is a somber shade of blue, reminding viewers that the girls have grown up and drifted apart. Color can be an indicator of emotions and signal a shift in time and place.

Color can be generalized, like how blue is understood as the manifestation of sadness. But the range of the rainbow does not have to be limited to these boundaries. Color can have personal meaning, too. Here is a compilation of how I feel about different colors.

Pink:

I will never tire of the color pink. In any shade, at any time, I love pink. It is a unifying color for women. I wear pink when I want to feel romantic and beautiful. It makes me think of a spring day, when the sun is coming out and flowers sprout from the ground. With pink, the world gets its color back. Pink is warm. Pink is soft. Pink is love.

Blue:

The color of peace. But also, a color often associated with sadness. There is a delicate aura connected to the color blue. I feel so proper and full of wisdom when sporting the shade. A sense of calm sweeps over my skin when surrounded by the sky-like hue. There is nothing like the promise of peace posed by this stunning shade.

Black:

I live my life as an open book. Despite this, I want nothing more than to be a mysterious, cool person. Black is the color of power, nobility and mystery. My daily wardrobe always includes black in some way, shape or form. The sleek look it offers makes me feel like the main character, a feeling that cannot be beat.

Yellow:

I absolutely adore yellow. In perhaps the most obvious connotation, yellow represents happiness. Yellow makes a statement. It stands out in a crowd and brightens a room, much like the sun brightens our world. I use the color in my outfits as an homage to my favorite Disney Princess, Belle. I wore yellow to prom, as I felt so happy and beautiful in the color.

There are common feelings associated with each color, but it is important to understand that they are subjective. If you love the color green, the color often associated with disgust, then that is okay. The beauty in color is that we all see it differently.

For every rainbow hue, there is a story. The color worn on a first date. A shade heavily decorating your childhood bedroom. A loved one’s favorite. Color is not simply a trick of the light, but the manifestation of emotion, art and personality.