This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Are you unsure of what to do with your friends during your free time this winter season? Although sometimes winter can bring up feelings of loneliness, it is important to remember that fun can still be had. It can be difficult to find fun activities to do during the cold season, but fear not! I have accumulated a great list of holiday-related activities that are located here in St. Louis! I hope you consider checking out some of these amazing local spots that I compiled from personal experiences and shared stories.

Union Station

Visiting Union Station is a must-do this Holiday season. This unique complex has so much to offer from the famous Ferris wheel to the special edition Polar Express. Every winter season, Union Station hosts a special Polar Express themed train experience for all to enjoy. I have never experienced the Polar Express attraction, but I have always wanted to! Maybe this will be the year college students live out their childhood fantasies. I have, however, ridden the St. Louis Wheel, which is a Ferris wheel at Union Station, and I highly recommend it. The view is amazing and the gondolas are warm and cozy. Before you wrap up your visit to Union Station, swing by the Soda Fountain for the perfect sweet treat.

Steinberg Skating Rink

Looking to enhance your winter schedule by participating in exciting winter activities, but don’t want to leave the city? Steinberg Skating Rink, located in Forest Park, is the perfect place to visit! They offer a fairly affordable admission price of only $10 for two hours of open skating. I have visited this rink several times throughout my childhood and teenage years, and although I have zero ice skating skills, I absolutely adore this tradition every winter. If you have never been to this rink, I highly recommend it. Additionally, they have fire pits and a cafe to purchase hot cocoa and coffee to keep you warm and comfortable.

The Fabulous Fox Theater

I have an exciting activity for your winter to-do list if you are one of my theater and musical loving friends. The Fabulous Fox Theater is having three special holiday showings: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet” and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” My absolute favorite activity is watching musicals, especially at the Fox. If you have never seen a show there, the winter season is one of the best times to go! These shows take place from Dec. 21 through Dec. 29, 2024. Saint Louis University students can also purchase discounted tickets at the Box Office.

Overall, the holiday season is a great time to get out and explore the beautiful city we call home, whether you are from St. Louis, or just go to college here. Although most students will be traveling home over winter break, there is still time before and after the break to squeeze in some of these activities; and for those students who are staying in St. Louis over break, here are some options to explore while you have the time!