In 2024 I had the pleasure of seeing one of my favorite bands, Lake Street Dive, perform live twice, once in St. Louis, and once in Chicago. Seeing some of my favorite songs performed live and surrounded by people who share a love for the same music as me was amazing. These were much more special experiences than other shows I have been to because this band is not super well-known.

While it is no hot take to say that going to concerts is fun, there are a lot of different motivations for enjoying live music. The vibe of the artist performing has a major impact on this, which can include the venue, fan base, musical genre and so much more. My experiences were particularly special because this band is not as mega-famous as some other artists I have seen perform live. The experience of loving a niche band is uniquely rewarding.

When I was a senior in high school I went to my first concert. I saw Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” tour, and it was captivating. Eilish was my favorite musician at the time and seeing the show with my close friends made it particularly memorable. However, there were a few things that made it a little harder to enjoy. Getting tickets in the first place felt like racing against the clock before a time bomb was about to go off. Even though we got tickets, the only affordable options were far from the stage. While we could see Eilish most of the time throughout the show, the screen behind her was out of view, so our visual experience was not complete. Nonetheless, the music sounded great live and I was so thrilled that I could go.

I had a completely different experience the first time I saw my now favorite band, First Aid Kit. This is a band I randomly discovered through a music app suggestion and realized I love. Nearly every time I mention them, I am met with blank stares. I will often explain that they are Swedish sisters who play folky songs inspired by American country music.

One of the things I love about First Aid Kit is the emotion and harmonies in their songs. Their harmonies are so beautiful, in part because they are sisters. It is also clear they have been singing together their whole lives, with their first album coming out in 2008 when they were 15 and 18. Similarly, they pour their hearts into their music, writing about everything from their brother, to love songs, to being ready to take on the world.

I was thrilled when my parents surprised me with tickets to a First Aid Kit show for my eighteenth birthday while my family was on vacation in Europe. We saw them in Bristol, England and I was clearly one of the younger fans there. We arrived at the show early enough that we were able to stand pretty close to the stage. My heart beat out of my chest when they first came out on stage, and it was a breathtaking experience to see them live. The intimacy of their singing, the emotion and vulnerability of their lyrics and their love for the art they created were palpable.

I was lucky enough to have this experience again in Chicago when First Aid Kit went on tour for an album they released in 2022. This time my family stood even closer to the stage, and I swear, I made eye contact with both sisters at some point during the show. It was mind-blowing to hear them again, to see them up close and to have this happen in my hometown. The show hit my emotions with force as I belted my heart out, laughed, cried and danced. Loving a niche band opens up the opportunity to have really intimate experiences with them.

I had a similar experience both times I saw Lake Street Dive and it cemented in my head how special the experience of listening to a niche band’s music is, especially when it is live. Again, this is a band that has worked together for a long time, releasing their first album in 2010, so their chemistry radiates from their music. Their instrumentation and voices blend to create a unified sound that straddles a few genres and has a good mix of dancy tunes, twists on classic songs (“Rich Girl” is one of my favorites) and heartfelt ballads.

Seeing them in concert meant that I witnessed this chemistry in real time through their mico-interactions on stage, between-song banter and the genuine joy they get from playing together. Leaving their shows, I could not help smiling because of how happy their overall vibe was, and how good it feels to be a part of that happy community.

Additionally, loving more unique artists is definitely more budget-friendly. You can have intimate experiences without having to pay a ton for tickets or merchandise. Not only are they more budget-friendly, but it does not consume hours of your day waiting outside a giant venue to get close to the artist. At each of these smaller shows, when my family got general admission tickets, we arrived about an hour before the show started, around when the doors opened, and our view was fantastic.

Being a fan of these groups creates a tight-knit community. While I certainly have plenty of mainstream artists on my playlists and year-end music lists, there is a special joy to loving bands or artists that not as many people have heard of. This connection feels intimate and personal. When you meet someone else who enjoys their music, your connection is more unique. Finally, I love to introduce people around me to my more niche music. Sharing something you love with others can open up more pathways to connection, and when that connection is founded on a more niche experience, it is even stronger.

This is not an article encouraging you to gatekeep your favorite music. Rather, it is to encourage you to broaden your taste and be curious about what else is out there. Be adventurous and check out songs from bands you have never heard of. You may just find yourself falling in love with something new.