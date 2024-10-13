This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

October is National Book Month, which makes it one of my favorite months of the year. I have been in love with books since before I could read, and as soon as I could read independently, I never stopped. I read almost anything I could get my hands on, from “Junie B. Jones” to “Dork Diaries” to “Divergent.” The books I read in elementary and middle school were essential to my development, and I would not be who I am today if I had not read them. Every time I read a book, I take some of it to heart, and it stays with me forever. For each year from first to eighth grade, at least one book or series impacted me immensely. Many of them taught me important lessons about friendship, empathy and mental health. Books open doors for children to learn more not only about the world around them but also about themselves. These books made me who I am, and their powerful themes make them a must-read for anyone.

The media that children consume, especially books, is essential to their development and can shape who they are in significant ways. Children learn so much through stories and characters, so literacy is incredibly important. This is especially evident today when books are being challenged, banned and restricted in school districts across the country, including at least three that are on this list. The fact that these stories that shaped my perspective on the world are being removed from libraries is heartbreaking because everyone deserves access to them.

First Grade: “Chrysanthemum” by Kevin Henkes

As soon as I learned how to read, I loved Kevin Henkes’ books. This includes his other works like “Wemberly Worried” and “Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse,” but “Chrysanthemum” was my favorite. It was one of the first books I ever loved and I have not forgotten it; I even gave it to my sister for her baby shower a couple of weeks ago. I liked that it was a cute book with mice and flowers and repetition, but looking back, it contains empowering themes that teach children about the power of self-love.

The main character is a mouse named Chrysanthemum, who is very confident in her name and believes that it is perfect, until she starts school. When she meets others in her class, she realizes how different her name is from her peers. The rest of the book follows her journey to loving and accepting her name for what it is as she begins to realize that it is okay to be different.

This book is impactful for any young reader because it encourages people to consider their differences as strengths rather than weaknesses. It teaches readers how to be confident in themselves and appreciate their unique qualities.

Second Grade: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling

In elementary school, I was a major “Harry Potter” fan. The first Instagram account I followed was probably a “Harry Potter” fan page, and I am pretty sure I thought I was Luna Lovegood. The first book opens with 11-year-old Harry Potter, who lives in the notorious “cupboard under the stairs.” He finds out that he is a wizard, and the seven novels in the series detail his time at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

I read “Harry Potter” for the first time in second grade, and I fell in love with the magical storytelling and the amount of warmth I felt in all of the friendships that Harry formed. This book series shaped my childhood, and it is a large part of why I fell in love with reading. This series is valuable because it teaches the importance of building meaningful friendships and encourages people to find the magic in every moment.

Third Grade: “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins

After I finished “Harry Potter,” I begged my parents to let me read “The Hunger Games.” My sister, who is six years older than me, loved “The Hunger Games,” (it was the theme of her twelfth birthday party), so naturally, I had to read it. When I received it as a gift for my ninth birthday, I was ecstatic. I certainly did not understand Collins’ social commentary at nine, but when I reread it during my junior year of high school, the message landed, and I appreciated the book even more.

This three-novel series takes place in a dystopian North American society called “Panem,” separated into 12 districts and the Capital, where the upper class lives. Two teenagers from each district are chosen each year to fight to the death in the Hunger Games, which is broadcast on live TV. The first book in the series opens when 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen volunteers to take part in the Hunger Games in place of her 12-year-old sister, Prim.

When I read it at the end of third grade, I focused more on the love triangle between Katniss, Peeta and Gale. However, the dystopian society communicates themes relevant to modern society, such as the divide between the rich and the poor and the ways suffering can be ignored or even sensationalized. While the depth of this series may go over the heads of third graders, I would recommend that everyone read it at some point.

Fourth Grade: The “Twilight” Saga by Stephenie Meyer

I can admit that I was not old enough to be reading “Twilight” in fourth grade, but I cannot deny that the saga played a role in making me who I am today. I still watch the movies at least once a year, and I am honestly not sure if my love for “Twilight” has ever been ironic (Team Edward for life).

The first novel in the series opens when Bella Swan moves from Phoenix, Arizona to a small town in Washington called Forks. A lot unfolds after just a short time in Forks as she learns about the small town’s history of feuds between vampires and werewolves. Similar to “The Hunger Games” series, my favorite part was the love triangle between Bella, Edward and Jacob.

The themes in “Twilight” may not be as impactful as other books, but the novel deals with important topics like mortality and choice. The drama, romance and fantasy in the “Twilight” saga have made it an iconic must-read (although sometimes a meme) for many years. Edward and Bella take “til death do us part” to the next level, so themes of dedication and commitment also make it a meaningful read.

Fifth Grade: “A Dog’s Purpose” by W. Bruce Cameron

I am not necessarily a dog person now, but I probably would be again if I reread this novel and its sequel, “A Dog’s Journey.” The book follows its narrator, a dog, reincarnated, through multiple lifetimes. “A Dog’s Purpose” brings awareness to how dogs are treated and often mistreated. I fell in love with the narrator and their intense loyalty and innocence. The themes of loyalty and cruelty throughout the book made this a standout read for me. The book teaches readers about humanity and empathy. Everybody should read this novel because it shows how things that happen to someone shape how they see the world.

Sixth Grade: “Orbiting Jupiter” by Gary D. Schmidt

In sixth grade, my English teacher required that we read at least four of the Truman Award nominees. This award is for the top novels for middle school-aged readers in Missouri, and one of the nominees was a book called “Orbiting Jupiter.”

The book is from the point of view of a 12-year-old boy named Jack. It follows him and his family after they begin fostering 14-year-old Joseph. Throughout the novel, Jack learns a lot more about the world through his new friend, whose life experiences have been vastly different than Jack’s own. This book allowed me to build a more empathetic worldview.

“Orbiting Jupiter” touches on themes like family loyalty and the effects of trauma. These are important things for young teenagers to learn about, so I will be forever grateful to the English teacher who encouraged me to read “Orbiting Jupiter.” This novel is important because it allows readers to build empathy. It helped me realize that everyone around me is going through something different and recognize how these experiences can impact them.

Seventh Grade: “Looking For Alaska” by John Green

Like many middle school girls, John Green’s books had me in a chokehold. I unfortunately was not able to see him when he came to campus last month, but his books had an immense effect on my life because each of them encouraged me to consider the world around me in a different way. I read each of his solo novels during sixth and seventh grade, but “Looking For Alaska” impacted me the most.

The main character is a high school student named Miles “Pudge” Halter who has an obsession with famous last words. After he moves into his boarding school, Culver Creek Preparatory Academy, he becomes very close with his classmates Chip, Alaska and Takumi. The book follows this friend group through their pranks and parties at their school.

It deals with themes of mental health, friendship, loyalty and the meaning of life. “Looking For Alaska” is important because it emphasizes the mark that people make on the world. The novel changed the way I see the world because I learned more about hope, grief, loss, and the complexity of relationships, and it has the potential to do the same for others.

Eighth Grade: “Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

Trigger Warning: Mentions of sexual assault and suicide

To this day, “Perks of Being a Wallflower” is one of my all-time favorite books. This novel is uniquely written, with letters instead of chapters. The narrator, a 15-year-old freshman named Charlie, begins each letter with “Dear Friend.” Throughout the novel, he reflects on the many experiences of his freshman year. He makes friends with two seniors named Patrick and Sam, and they lead him through many of his first high school experiences. The novel does not shy away from tough topics, including suicide, sexual assault and mental health.

I would recommend that everyone read “Perks of Being a Wallflower,” because the message is so relevant to the experience of growing up. Throughout the novel, Charlie experiences significant mental health struggles. Mental health is something that many teens struggle with, so this was very important for me to read right before I began high school. It opened my eyes to how mental health can affect people and made me more aware of the struggles that many people face.

Books hold so much power, especially for children and young teenagers. They learn so much through books, so everyone deserves access to them. I want every child to have the opportunity to develop a love for reading and learn a lot more about the world from it.