The Day That Haunts Me Forever: Halloween Haunted Houses

The day that haunts me every year finally came. And no, it was not an organic chemistry or microbiology exam; it was the real day of haunting: Halloween.

It is that strange time of year when people smear on fake blood, wear scary masks and pretend to be someone or something they are not, all for the sake of collecting candy from complete strangers. Dentists probably love it, but for someone like me, who jumps at the faintest sound or shadow, it is pure torture.

Do not get me wrong, dressing up has always been something I have loved. As a kid, I used to change outfits every hour, parading around the house like it was my personal runway. And candy? I mean, who does not love candy? But there is one part of Halloween I have never been able to get behind: haunted houses.

Just last week, my friend and her boyfriend joined me and my boyfriend at Six Flags Fright Fest. We bought haunted house passes because apparently, nothing says “perfect double date” like collective trauma. There were three haunted houses: a slaughterhouse, a corn maze and a clown house. As a vegetarian, the “slaughterhouse” sounded super fun: mutated pigs getting chopped up? What a treat.

However, before I continue this story, let us review some basic life rules:

Rule No. 1: Never talk to strangers.

Well, haunted houses are full of strangers, and worse, they are all wearing masks.

Rule No. 2: Never approach a masked stranger.

That is how people end up kidnapped in true crime documentaries. Sorry, Mom, looks like I broke that one.

Rule No. 3: Never go into a stranger’s house.

And yet, there I was, willingly paying to walk into a dark building full of masked strangers whose sole purpose is to terrify me. What a brilliant idea.

Now, let us continue on with the story.

The moment we stepped inside, I knew I had made a mistake. People in creepy costumes lurked in every shadow, popping out just as flashing lights blinded us. Their screams were shrill and unrelenting. Their makeup? Too realistic. I clung to my boyfriend like my life depended on it. Even when he whispered warnings, “Look down, you can see their shoes!” I still yelled, jumped and buried my face in his shoulder.

Was I scared? Absolutely. Did I almost lose my voice from screaming? Probably.

But was it fun? Surprisingly, yes.

There is something oddly thrilling about being scared when you are surrounded by people you trust, something about laughing through the fear, clutching each other’s hands and realizing it is all just part of the experience. The fear becomes fun, the tension turns into excitement, and you realize it is all part of the shared experience that brings you closer.

So this Halloween season, go ahead, visit that haunted house. Let yourself scream, laugh and eat way too much candy. After all, Halloween is not just about fear; it is about embracing the chaos, the laughter and the people you share it with, even if you are hiding behind them the entire time.