The dangers of the malignant “manosphere”

Trigger Warning: Contains mentions of sexism and sexual assault

Podcasts have been on the rise as a fresh form of media. I enjoy keeping up with my favorite weekly podcasts, a chance to unwind without the ever-present glow of my phone or laptop screen. Unfortunately, conservative and often misogynistic voices dominate the podcast genre. As this format’s popularity grows, concerns arise over the influence these podcasts are having on the American social and political atmosphere.

Some of the most dangerous of these figures are “Manosphere” podcasters. They profit off the discontentment young men harbor and use their influence to spread blatant sexism across social media. Increasingly, these influencers are becoming entrenched in American society. Recently, a friend of Donald Trump, Dana White, went so far as to openly greet members of this troubling online identity.

“Manosphere” was a term originally used to reference fields of men’s interest but has come to be known as a dark corner of the internet that perpetuates sexism and male superiority. To consider this community, it is vital to understand one of their most important terms: the red pill. This concept stems from the 1999 film “The Matrix,” in which the protagonist is offered the choice between a red and a blue pill. If he takes the blue pill, he will continue to see the world through the imposed lens that society has given him. To take the red pill is to be enlightened and see outside the “matrix.”

The term is used to describe a supposed freedom from mainstream ideas and social attitudes. These men truly believe they have taken the pill through their consumption of extremist media and have finally been enlightened to the misandry and feminist “brainwashing” that they think pervades society.

One of the defining beliefs of the “manosphere” subculture lies in the central idea that men are the true victims of gender-related injustice. They argue that “rape culture” is made up by feminists and that allegations of rape are frequently weaponized to ruin mens’ lives.

Podcasters use this framework to draw in their audience. They propose a switch in the power dynamics of this imaginary system where they teach their listeners how to convince women to sleep with them and force subordination to “reset” gender roles. Through this lens, they see women as objects of conquest rather than human beings and teach their listeners to do the same.

The language these insecure men use to describe this pursuit is particularly dehumanizing. They refer to women as of “low” or “high” value based on their number of past sexual partners. They view women as products of their sexual experience rather than as human beings.

These podcasters support the reinstatement of traditional gender roles. They encourage men to revert to typical ideals of manhood, such as authority and physical superiority. As they embrace these twisted ideals, they see themselves as “alpha males.” This narcissistic identity leads them to believe that they are somehow “owed” more by women than other men.

This view of gender differences is not just wrong, it is threatening. Members of this digital faction have claimed women should endure domestic violence and sexual assault.

While statistics discount their unhinged theories, their confident attitudes help them convince their audience of their unfounded claims. By asserting the underlying position of “facts over feelings,” they ignore the reaction of female listeners and discount their genuine concerns.

Young men have been overwhelmingly drawn in by this regressive worldview. The myth of the “Male Loneliness Epidemic” offers many young men a gateway to the slippery slope of male discourse. Many of them are introduced to this concept by podcasters who tell them women are to blame for their solitude. They are convinced that men are lonelier than women because women are not looking to date or marry. In the past, wives stood as an emotional crutch for their emotionally repressed spouses, but women now have many more choices. As fewer are choosing marriage, these men distort reality to blame women for their own inability to charm.

The statistics show that men and women are equally lonely, but do report that women are more likely to seek emotional support. For decades, feminists have advocated for the de-stigmatization of men’s emotional expression. Male podcasters, on the other hand, only seek to exacerbate the issue by offering men false solutions to their real problems.

Additionally, young men are often drawn in by the fitness promoted by these podcasters. They are tricked into thinking they will have the same physical or financial success if they follow their advice. Influencers like Andrew Tate profit off of young men’s insecurities. The raging misogynist even offers online classes at his own “Hustler University” to instruct young men in navigating capitalism and objectifying women.

One of the most dangerous members of this community, Tate was charged in Romania for rape and human trafficking. Recently, top Trump donor Dana White personally welcomed and hugged him and his brother upon their return to the U.S. The acceptance of this extremist individual by a friend of the president who was influential in his reelection campaign is emblematic of a wider cultural shift.

The pushback against feminism over the past decade cannot be denied, and these individuals are a symptom of the larger issue. These men are acting reactively. They are tired of being coined as the oppressor, so they are flipping the cards to paint themselves as the victim in their own misconstrued version of reality.

Unsurprisingly, this extremist faction has sparked widespread hate for male podcasters. The rallying cry to “Stop giving men microphones” has spread across social media platforms. From X to TikTok, women are in agreement that male podcasters pose a dangerous threat to our society. Of course, free speech is important. But when you use that speech to spread false and hateful messages that promote violence against women and degrade their humanity, then you are undoubtedly a threat to the larger society.

While I’m not proposing we literally take their microphones, it is important to be vigilantly aware of who is listening to their content. Their message isn’t just distasteful; it’s dangerous. These influencers are not just infecting a fringe community. Staying vigilantly aware of the men around you who may hold these malicious ideals is important in keeping yourself safe.