This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

While the summer season may be coming to an end, I am a firm believer that every season is concert season. Like many others, I have always been a huge fan of live music. Music feeds the soul, whether a small bar show or a sold-out stadium. The bass pounding through the floor to your feet, the vocals drifting through the air; there is something magical about it.

I have been front row for bands no one has ever heard of, seen Billy Joel with tens of thousands of other people and attended a beachfront festival with 12 artists over four days. I love concerts. The best concert experiences, though, are the safe and smart ones. Here is your unofficial concert-goer’s guide to almost everything!!

Packing Your Bag

You may be wondering what exactly to bring to the event. First and foremost, your ticket! Whether it is digital or physical paper, make sure you have it. Most venues and performers are making the greener switch to paperless shows, so make sure you also bring a form of payment that is not cash. Most places accept Apple/Google Pay, credit cards and debit cards, but double-checking online is always a good idea to double-check online. While you are on the website, take a look at their bag policy. There are usually storage options, but it is always a bummer to show up and have to spend $40 to rent a locker for your purse. Some venues only allow clear bags, some have size regulations and some do not allow bags at all, save for medical purposes. If you do not want to pay $7 for water, some shows may allow you to carry in an unopened plastic water bottle, or an empty reusable one. Again, the venue’s website is going to be your best friend. Bring any other essentials you may need: hair ties, medicine, gum, lip balm, hygiene products, ear plugs or anything else that could be useful!

Planning Ahead

It is always a good idea to be prepared, and definitely better to be over-prepared than under. While a lot of concerts do not require major travel, it is always a good idea to make sure your flight, train ride or road trip is planned well in advance to avoid any mishaps. Allow plenty of time for delays and traffic, and check back for updates frequently. Figure out where the concert is at. Along with researching the venue, it is a good idea to research the area where it is located. See how safe it is, what restaurants or hotels are nearby and check for any scheduled road or lot closures. Buying premium parking can be a lifesaver, especially when you are walking back after the show. Even if you do not purchase a parking pass, check where lots are and what their fees are; they can get pretty steep for shows. Make sure you and your group are always on the same page, so you can keep each other safe.

Outfit Prep

While I love a good concert fit, I have been to enough shows now that I can safely assure you, please listen when everyone tells you to prioritize comfort over style. Those heels are cute, but your feet will thank you for wearing sneakers when you have to walk 17 blocks to your ride. Make sure you account for the venue’s location and weather. If it is an indoor show, you are less likely to be affected by rain, but even indoors, I am still a huge fan of layers for temperature regulation. Nighttime shows bring their own challenges, especially if the venue is outdoors since it often starts warmer and cools down as the night goes on. TikTok, Pinterest and Instagram will be your best friends when figuring out how to look cute but still feel good by the end of the night. The last thing you want is to ruin your post-concert high with blisters and sweat.

Staying Safe

Above all else, please make sure you are staying safe. Never leave your drink unattended, watch your surroundings and stay in groups whenever possible. While solo concert experiences can be fun, it is always safer (and more enjoyable!) with a group of buddies. It helps to look out for each other. You can purchase safety tools online, such as this drink cover scrunchie or this personal security alarm. If you have pepper spray or other self-defense tools, check that they are allowed by the venue. One bad person or one misstep can mean your whole night is ruined, which sucks, especially when it has been in the works for months. Take care of yourself!

As long as you are vigilant, plan ahead and double-check everything, your experience is bound to be amazing. It is always a good idea to prepare so you can have a stress-free show that goes by seamlessly. While it may seem overwhelming, do the work now so the day of the concert can be solely about being present in the moment, making memories and listening to your favorite artists live.