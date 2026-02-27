The Best Gothic Ballets to Watch When You are Bored of Traditional Film

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With recent releases such as “Wuthering Heights,” “Frankenstein” and “Sinners,” it has been difficult not to be swept up in the gothic aesthetic of these films. Personally, this trend has not only impacted my movie choices, but it has stretched to my recent ballet watches. As someone who deeply enjoys streaming full-length productions, I have realized that the genre of moody ballet is far more expansive than I imagined.

While the art form is often stereotyped as light, romantic or ethereal, some of ballet’s most compelling works are rooted in obsession and the supernatural. Gothic imagery is not new to ballet but rather is a foundational element. If you are looking for your next haunting watch, these ballets fully embrace a moody, dark undertone.

“Giselle”

It would be impossible to list ballets with a moody undertone without including one of the foundations of the genre. First performed in 1841 and choreographed by Jean Coralli, “Giselle” is the blueprint for gothic ballet. Set in a misty village and a dark forest, the story follows a young peasant girl, Giselle, who dies of heartbreak after learning her lover is a nobleman in disguise and has a fiancée. Following this tragedy, Giselle joins the Wilis, a group of vengeful spirits of betrayed women who lure men to their deaths. The second act entirely follows the Wilis while they haunt the stage and go after those who wronged them.

After its release, “Giselle” was quickly praised for its innovative storytelling and costume design. It brought a dark quality to ballet that had not previously been seen. The production’s haunting atmosphere and supernatural story make it a perfect eerie watch.

“The Rite of Spring”

For those who prefer to watch intense and chaotic media, “The Rite of Spring” is a perfect match. During its premiere in 1913, the production had such a peculiar plot that it caused public uproar. Choreographed by Vaslav Nijinsky, the ballet depicts a pagan-inspired ritual that involves the sacrifice of a young woman to ensure the arrival of spring. Although short, the ballet follows the process of the group choosing their sacrifice and sentencing her to dance to her death.

With its aggressive score, “The Rite of Spring” elicits a primal image. With no tutus in sight, it feels less like a ballet performance and more like an unsettling ceremony. While there have been many iterations — some controversial — each portrayal manages to capture a gothic spirit.

“The Dante Project”

Inspired by writer Alighieri Dante’s “Divine Comedy,” “The Dante Project” takes audiences through Hell, Purgatory and Paradise. Choreographed by Wayne McGregor for The Royal Ballet and premiering in 2021, the ballet leans heavily into surreal and intense imagery.

The ballet is extreme and at times unnerving, with bodies twisting into unnatural shapes to represent suffering. The set design and staging feel uncanny and spine-chilling. If you are drawn to films that contain philosophical themes and striking visuals, “The Dante Project” is the perfect watch.

“Mayerling”

Based on the real-life murder-suicide involving Crown Prince Rudolf of Austria and his mistress, Baroness Mary Vetsera, “Mayerling” delivers emotional intensity and is chilling in a deeply human way. The production debuted in 1978 and was choreographed by Sir Kenneth MacMillan. The ballet explores themes of addiction, political pressure and obsession.

No supernatural elements are needed for this production to evoke an unnerving feeling. With the inevitable tragic ending, “Mayerling” feels like a gothic novel set to classical music. The psychological depth of this show uniquely sets it apart from the typical expectations of a ballet.

“Frankenstein”

I could not end this list without including one of the stories that inspired it. “Frankenstein,” choreographed by Liam Scarlett and premiering in 2016, adapts Mary Shelley’s iconic novel into ballet. The ballet follows Victor Frankenstein as he creates life from death, only to recoil in horror at his own ambition.

What makes this ballet so compelling, and so fitting for this category, is its focus on isolation and consequence. The dark sets, dramatic lighting and entrancing score all heighten the sense of doom. The horror elements and storytelling turn this ballet into something akin to a thriller film.

With vengeful spirits and high-stakes plots, these ballets show that haunting narratives are not confined to traditional filmmaking. Whether they are rooted in folklore, literature or real history, these productions manage to encapsulate unique stories. No other art form can embody these feelings and thrill audiences without even needing a script.