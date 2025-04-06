The best comfort movies to get cozy with on the next rainy day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Living in the Midwest, springtime only means one thing: rain. Whether it is a light drizzle or a record-breaking thunderstorm, we see plenty of raindrops fall from the sky this time of year. Personally, the best way to spend this time is in bed, on the couch or otherwise cozied up with your favorite snacks and a good film. Here are some great films to stream the next time the sky gets dark.

1. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012)

Based on the book by Stephen Chbosky, this title explores the life of a typical high schooler struggling to find his way in the world and making unlikely friends. Subtle and sweet, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” explores themes of trauma, belonging, mental health and adolescence as a whole. Charlie (Logan Lerman), a shy high school freshman, becomes friends with two seniors who show him how to do everything from making friends to falling in love, all while he comes to terms with his past trauma. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is the perfect movie to make you feel something, all while snuggled up.

2. “The Sixth Sense” (1999)

This is one of my all-time favorite movies. It is a slight psychological thriller that has just enough scares to make you feel like you need to be under a safety blanket, all while being beautifully melancholic. If you are looking for a feel-good movie, keep reading — this is not that. That being said, M. Night Shyamalan is a twisted creative genius and he sure knows how to direct a meandering flick that is perfect for any rainy day.

3. “Dead Poets Society” (1989)

Anything with Robin Williams is going to be good; “Dead Poets Society” is no exception. This endearing story follows the lives of a group of young men and their new English teacher — the legendary Robin Williams — as they learn more about life than the conventions of the English language during their time at an all-boys preparatory school. This poignant film is inspiring and heartwarming, with just the right amount of tribulations and humor to match. The next time you want to seize a rainy day, consider turning this movie on.

4. “Little Women” (2019)

While this is not the first film adaptation of the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, it is my favorite adaptation. With a stunning cast featuring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and Timothée Chalamet, this classic tale focuses on the love between the March sisters and their bond as they face the trials and tribulations of life together. With everything from a classic love triangle to a life-threatening illness, this period drama has it all. It is funny, heart-wrenching and nostalgic all at once and will definitely make you want to call your family.

5. “Almost Famous” (2000)

This is another one of my favorite movies, and you will not regret following 15-year-old William (Patrick Fugit) in this coming-of-age film. As he takes his journalism aspirations on the road to tour with Stillwater, a budding 70s rock band, he learns about life, music, love and what it means to be human. Kate Hudson stars as the enigmatic muse that is Penny Lane, a teenage groupie who embodies the spirit of adventure and rebellion. Whether you are a hard-core music lover, a counterculture enthusiast or just looking for a classic “sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll” story, “Almost Famous” has so much to offer.

6. “Juno” (2007)

At first glance, “Juno” may seem like just another teen pregnancy movie, but it is so much more than that. Tackling a complex issue with a humorous undertone, this movie provides thought-provoking questions and laughs to match. It is sweet, it is funny, it is lighthearted at times and deep at others; “Juno” offers everything. Plus, one of the best cinematic soundtracks to come from 21st-century coming-of-age films.

7. “Ladybird” (2017)

Greta Gerwig is one of the most talented directors and screenwriters of our time, and “Ladybird” was her solo directorial debut. In this coming-of-age dramedy, Saoirse Ronan stars as the titular character, Christine “Ladybird” McPherson, a rebellious teenager in her senior year at a conservative Catholic high school. Strong-willed and fiercely independent, she faces the transition from adolescence to adulthood as she and her mother (Laurie Metcalf) navigate their complex relationship in a changing world – both in their household and outside of it. This film is tender, nostalgic and bittersweet, with poignant scenes to keep you enthralled.

8. “Call Me By Your Name” (2017)

Set in the summer of 1983, this LGBTQ+ film showcases 17-year-old Elio’s journey in figuring out his sexuality while with his family in Italy. It is a sensual, cinematic film that makes you fall in love right along with him. Timothée Chalamet stars as Elio, alongside Armie Hammer, who plays Oliver, a charming graduate student interning for Elio’s father. When it is dreary and cold outside, it helps to think of love and summertime, and there is no better way to envision that than with this dreamy tale set in and around the family’s 17th-century villa in the stunning Italian countryside. Immersive, romantic and drenched in sunlight, this love story is sure to offer everything you want and more.

9. “Mamma Mia” (2008)

An absolute classic, “Mamma Mia” is another flick set in the summer, perfect for a rainy day. Meryl Streep plays Donna, a free-spirited and independent hotel owner who has raised her daughter, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), on the Greek island of Kalokairi. The pair prepares for Sophie’s wedding, while Donna reunites with her lifelong friends, Rosie (Julie Walters) and Tanya (Christine Baranski), with whom she used to be a part of a girl group called “Donna and the Dynamos.” These two are not the only people from her past there, however. Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Harry (Colin Firth) and Bill (Stellan Skarsgård) are suddenly back in Donna’s life – and one of them is Sophie’s father. This feel-good musical explores themes of love, family and identity as Sophie searches for her father before beginning her new life, all while Donna reconnects with her old life – one filled with independence, hippie music, flower power and dreams she left long ago. Charming, heartwarming and set on the gorgeous coast of Greece, this musical is a must-see for theatric enthusiasts and critics alike.

10. “Coming to America” (1988)

After watching some of the beautifully heartbreaking movies on this list, “Coming to America” is a perfect palate cleanser. A wealthy African prince fleeing to America to escape an arranged marriage, Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusty sidekick, Semmi (Arsenio Hall), take on a simpler life, working at “McDowell’s,” (a knock-off of McDonald’s), while Akeem tries to find his true love story. Clever, energetic and hilarious, “Coming to America” offers great gags, silly dialogue and memorable one-liners to keep you laughing the whole time. Spending your day with this star-studded cast of comedians — including the aforementioned as well as James Earl Jones, John Amos, Louis Anderson and Shari Hadley — is a surefire way to make it a good one.

This list could go on for a while, but for now, grab a blanket, hit the lights and cozy up to one of these fantastic films the next time the sky darkens and you are stuck inside. Who knows? You might just find a new favorite!