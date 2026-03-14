Ten tips on how to love nursing school

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With graduation looming around the corner and preparation for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX, aka the nursing board exams) ramping up each week, I never thought I would say that I love nursing school — in fact, I might actually miss it once it is over. Yet my journey did not start with the same affection. In the beginning, nursing school felt impossible. I questioned myself every day, thinking, “Am I even cut out to be a nurse?”

I can recount numerous occasions when studying was prioritized over sleep, when my idea of fun became trying different flavors of energy drinks and how shocked I felt seeing a bad exam score when I had walked in feeling confident. The academic roller coaster these past four years has been wild enough, but my countless hours of clinical experience on the hospital floor introduced a whole new level of “What is my life right now?”

My first clinical rotation was on a labor and delivery floor. When I arrived, the nurse I was following for the day told me that I would be performing a sterile vaginal exam on the patient. Who knew that at 8 a.m. I would be sticking a gloved finger into a patient’s vagina like it was no big deal?

A mentor of mine once told me: If it does not challenge you, it will not change you. These words have carried me through the hardest seasons of nursing school and changed my perspective from simply surviving to genuinely thriving. Because of that shift, I started to pay attention to the habits, mindsets and choices that made nursing school easy to love. The hard truth is that nursing does not get easier as you progress through the schoolwork, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Here are my 10 tips as a soon-to-be graduate nurse that I wish my freshman-year self had known.

Find and stay connected to your “why nursing.”

Nursing school will test you in ways you never expected. Think back to why you decided to enter nursing school and why you choose to stick to the course. Let that light a fire under you and propel you as you move forward!

Never talk about exam scores with classmates. Ever.

I quickly learned to protect my peace when it came to talking about grades. Comparing scores only fueled my imposter syndrome and my anxiety along with it. My go-to response when asked about my exam grade was “I did well, but I could have done better,” even when I had no idea how anyone else performed.

Make a study routine that works for you.

Some of my friends do really well in groups or partners. Personally, I do my best studying solo. I like to have reality TV shows on in the background and sit on my couch with a Diet Coke within arm’s reach. When I really have to lock in, I walk to the library on campus and make my way up to the top floor, where it is completely silent. Tutoring never worked for me, but it did wonders for my friends. Try every study tool, habit and setting so that you can find your sweet spot!

If you can, work as a patient care technician in a hospital.

My experience as a nurse technician in a nearby hospital has been invaluable in gaining confidence building rapport with patients, mastering basic skills like bed baths and taking vitals and becoming more comfortable interacting with the interdisciplinary staff. I applied for a position on a floor that I previously had a hospital clinical rotation placement on, so having familiar faces right off the bat assisted me greatly in building community with my co-workers. As I transition to becoming a registered nurse, knowing what I can delegate to patient care techs and how I can best collaborate with them will be critical in providing the best care for my patients while building a positive culture on my floor.

Connect with your classmates!

No one except nursing majors knows how scary nursing school can get. Your curriculum is vastly different from that of your friends who are in business or liberal arts and sciences. I have found my support system, study buddies and lifelong friends within my nursing program — and I hope you do too.

Seriously, eat breakfast before you go to clinical.

This does not necessarily mean you have to chef up pancakes, bacon and eggs at 4 a.m. (but if that is your calling, then more power to you). What does matter is having something in your stomach before you step foot in the hospital. Clinical days are long and often spent on your feet. The last thing you want is to feel lightheaded and pass out while in a patient’s room. My favorite simple breakfasts consist of a protein shake and a granola bar or a bagel with cream cheese. Always keep extra snacks in your clinical bag.

Take time to know your professors.

At most universities and colleges, the school of nursing will have its own building with the same classrooms that you will sit in every week. This means that you have a high chance of running into your professors since their offices are within the building. Something I wish I did earlier in my nursing career was schedule a meeting with each of my professors at least one week in advance of a major exam in their class, not only to ask questions but to build a relationship that made the course feel less intimidating. My favorite mentors are my nursing professors and instructors. When it comes to looking forward to the future, I will never worry about locating a glowing letter of recommendation because of the time I spent getting to know my faculty.

Your health is important, too.

Once you get into the thick of your coursework, it seems like exhaustion and burnout are the typical experiences. This absolutely should not be the norm! Nursing school has high demands, but running yourself into the ground does not make you a better student or even a better nurse. Prioritizing sleep, eating full meals and taking breaks as needed will keep you more than afloat. I try to set a boundary for myself by ceasing any studying or reviewing past 9:30 p.m. and using meal times as my study breaks. You cannot take care of anyone else if you are not taking proper care of yourself first.

Failing an exam or class is not the end of the world.

Take it from the girl who failed a class with a clinical component to it. I thought the sky was going to collapse on itself and that my future was ruined, but that could not be further from the truth. In the moment when I failed, I was overwhelmed and extremely disappointed. Instead of falling into a deeper hole, though, I met with my faculty and made a plan with them to succeed. Many of them shared stories of failing classes in nursing school or even failing their NCLEX the first time around. I moved forward stronger than I ever have because I reframed my failure as inspiration instead of demise.

Give yourself rewards and recognition!

Celebrate every single win, no matter how small it is. Even though everyone else in your cohort is taking the same exams and having clinicals at the same sites, you deserve a pat on the back for your hard work and effort. Give yourself credit! Nursing school can be difficult and, at times, discouraging. It becomes easy to move from one task to the next without ever acknowledging what you just accomplished, but taking a moment to recognize your progress can make a real difference.

Nursing school is not easy, but it is a meaningful experience and will challenge you in ways that you have never thought possible. Each lecture, exam, clinical, patient and lab experience shapes you in ways that you may not realize until you are at the end. I am so grateful to the Saint Louis University School of Nursing for giving me the opportunity to learn and grow into a better person, leader and friend.

As I get closer to taking my NCLEX and working full-time at a hospital, I carry every lesson, challenge and victory from nursing school close to my heart. I hope future and current nursing students are able to find that same strength and purpose in their journey and that these tips inspire you to keep propelling forward. The saying is true: If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life.