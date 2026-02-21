Still Working 9 to 5

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

January is the longest month of the year, with an exhausting start to a new year and the recovery from the holidays. There is one holiday that I celebrate every January, despite the dreariness of the month: Dolly Parton’s birthday. The singer and songwriter turned 80 this year and has an untold number of feats to show for her evolved expertise in entertainment. After writing 3,000 songs, starring in countless films and even establishing her own theme park, Parton has many accomplishments under her bedazzled belt.

One of Parton’s biggest hits, titled “9 to 5,” celebrates the everyday woman. While becoming a star, Parton did not lose sight of where she came from and who she sings for. She sings for the women who face challenges daily while trying to maintain and build a better life. She values independence, equality and advocacy, motivating women to recognize and own their worth in many senses. This hardworking artist has been able to brighten the mindsets of women all over the world through her encouraging messages and catchy tunes.

Humble Beginnings in Her “Tennessee Mountain Home”

Parton was born with a love for music on Jan. 19, 1946, in the small rural town of Pitmann Center, Tennessee. Growing up in extreme poverty as the fourth of 12 children, she expressed her talents through any medium she could; it started as singing in the church choir at the age of six, starring on tv and radio shows at the age of ten and eventually moving to Nashville in 1964 to pursue her music career after graduating high school. On Parton’s first day in the new city, she was charmed by Carl Dean, the man who would become her husband and number one supporter for almost 60 years until his death in 2025.

“Rockin’ Years:” Dolly’s Rising Fame

In 1967, Dolly Parton poured her musical talents into her debut album titled “Hello, I’m Dolly,” which caught the attention of country music artist and television host Porter Wagoner. She gained national recognition after joining “The Porter Wagoner Show” in 1974 as a beloved partner in the successful performing pair while also kickstarting her solo career. Under the label RCA Records, Parton released her first No. 1 hits titled “Joshua” in 1971, and “Jolene,” “Love Is Like a Butterfly” and “I Will Always Love You” in 1974. In 1980, Parton starred in a film titled “9 to 5” alongside movie stars Lily Tomlinson and Jane Fonda. The theme song to this movie, in which Parton used her nails to construct a creative and catchy backing track, soon became a top hit in the 80s, solidifying her status in pop and country music. Additionally, she starred in several movies, showcasing her broad range of talent in the spotlight.

“Backwoods Barbie:” An Iconic and Unforgettable Style

Part of Dolly Parton’s brand and charm is her eccentric style. Always decked out in sequins and big blonde hair, Parton never fails to bring an element of pizzazz to every room she walks into. Her bold style ties together her outgoing personality with her Tennessee roots, diverging from trends to foster her originality and confidence. Her style inspires young girls to dress authentically and promotes self-love.

“Sacred Memories:” Parton’s Legacy

There is no doubt that Dolly Parton has made an influence on the music industry during her 60-year career; she is well-decorated for her remarkable talent. Parton has been nominated for 54 Grammy Awards, winning 10 of them in addition to a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011, as well as 10 Country Music Association Awards. She has been inducted into the Country Music (1999) and Rock and Roll (2022) Halls of Fame, is recognized twice on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and has been awarded the National Medal of Arts.

Not only is she a talented and creative singer, but she has also established herself in another aspect of the entertainment industry, finding her way into show business. In addition to her role in the hit movie “9 to 5,” she made notable appearances in “Steel Magnolias” (1989) , “Rhinestone” (1984) , “Straight Talk” (1992) and countless more.

In 1986, Parton collaborated with Herschend, an American entertainment company, to open her very own Dollywood Parks & Resorts, a theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, as well as The Dolly Parton Stampede, a dinner show with several national locations.

Dolly Parton is also committed to turning her success into deeds that will benefit others. She is a huge advocate for education and literacy through generous scholarships and the Imagination Library, which grants young children a book every year prior to starting school. She also provides generous donations to support natural disaster relief in Tennessee, and values public health through supporting hospitals and even funding research that sponsored the Moderna Coronavirus-19 vaccine.

Dolly Parton is a cultural icon who has influenced many aspects of pop and country media and music. It is an understatement to say that she has fully embraced and displayed the 9-to-5 mentality throughout her long-lasting career. Her hard work and attitude throughout her lengthy career inspire not only me, but women and girls all over the world to work diligently to create independent and desirable futures with a similar 9-to-5 mindset. How could you not celebrate that? It is only fair that we celebrate Parton, even if it is just to listen to one of her songs and, in turn, celebrate ourselves. That is the true 9-to-5 mentality.