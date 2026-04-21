Spring Activities To Do Now That It Is… Spring!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring started on March 20, 2026, and there are so many things to do, from physical activities like biking to relaxing in the park with a picnic.

Physical Activities

Walking in the park is a great way to enjoy the weather, and it is very casual. You could stroll along a path and enjoy the scenery, and you can stop whenever you want, specifically when you come across something that catches your eye. In the springtime, many different plants start to bloom, so being able to stop and look at a blooming flower is definitely a plus. Another great way to enjoy a walk is to go to your local park and stroll along its trails. Some good parks, in Missouri at least, are Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Forest Park and Bennett Spring State Park. I have been to all of these parks before and they are beautiful, engaging and definitely worth your time if you live in or near Missouri.

If you are not that into walking but want something more, biking is a great alternative. At a faster pace, you could bike through so many more paths and trails, while being able to catch the warm breeze. Some places even have rentable bikes if you do not have your own, so do not feel discouraged to try out biking if you do not have a bike. A trail that I recently biked on was the Lakefront Trail in Chicago. It was a lengthy trail that offered a cool breeze thanks to Lake Michigan, and some spots of the trail even have rentable bikes.

If your local park has a river or some sort of body of water, you might be able to take a dip in the cold water in the new hot weather. It might be too early for a casual swim, but as it gets warmer throughout the next month or so, it is definitely something to look forward to doing.

Relaxing Activities

If you are not a physical activity type of person, maybe having a picnic would be your thing. Enjoying delicious foods and drinks out in the grass is truly relaxing. Foods like a cool turkey sandwich and potato chips with a drink like fruit punch sound like the perfect meal for a nice day out. Instead of watching everything pass by you while doing a physical activity, you get to see everything pass you by instead. Fresh fruits specifically sound amazing for this warming weather, and getting to eat some refreshing fruits like watermelon and strawberries would complete a perfect day.

Doing some sort of art is another thing you could do, especially if you are an artist. Sitting out in nature and looking at all the different life could inspire your next, or first, piece. I definitely would recommend painting, which is the most relaxing form of art you could do in nature.

Spending Time With Your Friends and Family

The most fun thing you could do with these activities is to not only do them, but to do them with people you love. It will be too nice outside to be alone, so grab some friends or family to share the experience of spring together!

Endless Possibilities

There are many other things you could do to enjoy this spring. Just about anything you can think of you could do outside, from taking a nap to getting some daily stretches in. Overall, it is a wonderful time to start going outside more now that spring is here!