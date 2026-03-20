So Many Things I Want to Buy… How to Keep Track of It??? – A Guide to Notion

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My wish list of things I want to buy is so long, but whenever someone asks me what I want for my birthday or Christmas, I blank. There are so many things I come across every single day that I imagine being a perfect addition to my life, specifically to my wardrobe. I was tired of not being able to remember things that I wanted, but I did not want to have a boring list to keep track of these things.

Notion is a great app that is used for many different purposes, like note-taking, assignment trackers, planning and so many other things. What did those purposes inspire me to do? Well, I used Notion to create a visual wish list that shows different categories of different types of items I want, and assigned a priority to those items as well, so I can use it to remember stuff that I want.

How to Set Up Your Personal Wish List

When you open up the app, it should automatically make a new page. If not, just click the plus button on your screen to make one.

Now that you have your new page, you need to set the page to the gallery mode.

Now you will be able to create cards to hold different items that you want. Click the “new page” button in the middle of your page to do so.

Here on this new page, you can customize it however you want, but I will just describe the ones I have.

I use the main title for the name of the item.

I delete any properties that were already automatically added to the page (The rectangle with the six dots that appears when you hover over a property is the “more options” button that allows you to delete it and other options).

Now I click the “add property” button.

For written-out descriptions like color, size or price, I use the “description” property and rename it to whatever that property is for. For different categories of items, I use the “multiselect” property.

Here you can make different options in the multiselect, like clothes, accessories, makeup, etc.

For links, I use the “URL” property. For photos, which are absolutely necessary for a visual wish list, I use the “files & media” property.

Since you now know how to add those new properties to that page, it will apply to all the other pages you make inside your wish list, so you will not have to read them every single time you make a new card. You may notice that the photos you put in the pages are not showing up, and all the properties you added to your cards are showing too much information! To fix that, click on the “settings” button on your wish list page.

To make your photo show on the item page, click the “layout” button and scroll till you see the “card preview” button. This is where you can make your photo show on the item page. Just make sure you click on whatever the property for the photos of your items is called.

To make certain properties show up on your item page, click the “property visibility” button and choose which properties you want shown. You can even choose what order those properties are in on the page.

Now you have your item pages all set up! Now, to organize it for easier access.

First, click the add button underneath your wish list page name. You will want to click the “gallery” option when all of the options pop up.

I like to use these different views for different categories of items I want, like clothes, accessories, makeup, etc. Depending on what you want, click the “settings” button for this new page and select the “filter” option.

When you click the “add filter” option, select the option that you made for the Multiselect property earlier that you want to only show up in that page. For example, if you want a page that only shows the accessories that you want, select any options that are related to accessories to show up on that page.

Boom! You have your own visual wish list!

How to Customize Your Visual Wish List

Now that you have the basic wish list complete, you may realize that it is all just white and boring. If you like that, then you are all done! I like to have a little more color in mine.

To add a banner at the top of your page, hover over the title of your wish list page and select the “add cover” option. Here you can select many different options that Notion already has, or upload your own image.

To add an icon that represents your page, hover over the title of your wish list page and select the “add Icon” option.

To add color to your item pages, click the “settings” button on your wish list page and select the “conditional color” option. Here, you will select the item title option of your item pages (or just the main title of the page), and choose what color you want to have in the background of your cards.

Notion is an Experiment

I listed how I set up my visual wish list page, but Notion is such a wide platform with many different customization options that can appeal to anyone. Before I knew how to set up my wish list page, it was all trial and error before I could get it where I wanted it to be. So explore Notion and figure out what works best for you for your visual wish list!



My Visual Wish List

Now that I have been keeping track of all the different stuff that I want, I can actually tell people who want to get me something that I want. I can also keep a clothing list of what I want. This list has definitely been a great addition to my life, and it could be one for yours too!