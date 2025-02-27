Shiny, Sparkling and Stupendous in Soulard: A Guide to St. Louis Mardi Gras

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

This upcoming weekend marks the annual celebration of Mardi Gras, arguably one of the most beloved events in St. Louis. Whether you are coming for the parade, food, drinks or company, you are sure to be in for a treat. To help you have a fun-filled weekend, here is some info on the history of Mardi Gras in St. Louis and what you can do to celebrate this year.

The first Mardi Gras celebration in St. Louis dates back to 1857. Since St. Louis was founded by French settlers in the late 18th century, the city has maintained its strong French-Catholic roots. The most popular Mardi Gras celebrations take place in another French-settled place, New Orleans, so it is no surprise that the tradition took hold of St. Louis as well. The Catholic component comes from the fact that the French “Mardi Gras” translates to “Fat Tuesday,” signifying a day of indulgence before the abstinent period of Lent, beginning with Ash Wednesday.

The more modern jubilee we know today came about sometime in the 1980s, reportedly after a snowstorm left four friends itching to do something fun. One of the friends owned a building in the Soulard neighborhood, so they held a party there, and they organized the first so-called parade – spanning less than three blocks – which certainly pales in comparison to modern-day festivities. The St. Louis Mardi Gras Celebration was established in 1989, officially making Soulard the place to be each spring.

The first thing to think about when planning your weekend in Soulard is what to wear. Purple, green and yellow are the colors that have become synonymous with Mardi Gras universally. You will often see people sporting lots of feathers, glitter, beads, sparkles and anything else that adds to the flamboyant, over-the-top feel of the event. Remember, Mardi Gras is a day of indulgence, so feel free to go as wild as you want with your outfit! That being said, St. Louis is notorious for unpredictable weather, and you want to be comfortable above all else, so keep that in mind before you head to Soulard. I recommend checking the weather day of, wearing lots of layers and comfortable shoes – you will be standing and walking most of the day. Waterproof shoes are also a good bet, in case of rain or snow. Make sure to note the event restrictions – no backpacks or coolers are allowed, as well as no bottles or cans. Just be true to yourself and wear whatever you feel comfortable and extravagant in!

There are so many things to do in Soulard this weekend. The main event is the Bud Light Grand Parade, starting at 11 a.m. near Busch Stadium. Referred to as the “crown jewel of the Soulard Mardi Gras season and the biggest parade outside of the Big Easy,” this is a must-see event! Crowds line the streets through Downtown South and Soulard, watching as the floats roll through, throwing beads and goodies to onlookers. If this is not your thing, try stopping by the Bud Light or Carnival party tents. Here, you can enjoy music, drinks and good times with your friends or family. They also feature the Underdog Party Zone and the Sunset Hills Subaru Blues Alumni Experience. For all of these, make sure to check out the policies regarding age restrictions and ticket purchasing ahead of time to prevent any snags in the fun.

The main theme for Mardi Gras is “Soulard Celebrates Food,” so expect lots of yummy eats and drinks! All around Soulard, you will see people ordering from food trucks featuring lots of different cuisines. Because the event has its roots in French-Catholic culture, there are often lots of Cajun and Creole options for purchase. Some of the best places to grab a bite include Big Daddy’s Soulard, Hammerstone’s and The Biergarten at Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Bars all around Soulard will also be open for patrons to stop and grab a meal or a drink. Popular locations like Molly’s in Soulard will be open Saturday. Molly’s is known for its vibrant atmosphere, large heated patios, cozy interior, live DJs, great food and drinks and has become a staple for Mardi Gras partygoers each year! Many locations are cash-only, but ATMs will be available throughout Soulard. Many restaurants and bars may have special policies or fees for Mardi Gras weekend, so check each establishment’s website when making your itinerary.

No matter whether you head to Soulard to enjoy a boozy day with friends, try new foods or just to be a part of one of the biggest cultural events in St. Louis, you are sure to have a great time. With so much happening, this is a must-see event. The most important thing to remember is that Mardi Gras celebrates tradition, community and indulgence, so enjoy yourself and your company. Grab a few friends, plan ahead for ride-shares or shuttles and come join the 500,000 other attendees for a day of fun and extravagance in St. Louis!