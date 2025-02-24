Right here, right now: Enjoying the stage of life you are in

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have wanted to be a teacher since I was in preschool. I dreamed of leading storytime, handing out snacks and helping kids resolve conflicts. My yearning to be a teacher has only grown since then. In elementary school, I would think about how I would organize my classroom and practice teaching at home with my stuffed animals. By my freshman year of high school, I had decided to attend college to be a teacher. As I have grown closer to my goal, it has been hard not to rush to get to the moment I start my career.

I have to constantly remind myself that there are so many unexpected joys and opportunities in life compared to what can be planned. I sometimes fear that I may view my high school and college years as just necessary steps I climbed to reach a goal. This narrow perspective does not serve me because I believe in the holistic growth of people. I believe that by immersing myself in my current environment, I will grow in countless ways. Whether this experience leads to new confidence, knowledge or skills, I have so much to learn and appreciate from the college experience.

While I have been called an overachiever or someone who overschedules themselves, I think participating in your community is crucial to enjoying the present. I do not think that participating in activities unrelated to your career goal detracts from your focus. For instance, HerCampus does not directly relate to my future job as a teacher. I joined the club to make friends and explore a hobby of mine, which has made me happier in the present.

The schooling system often pushes a mindset of perpetual preparing for the next thing. We are told to prepare for whatever comes next, whether it is middle school, high school, college, graduate school or a job. This planning for the future can seep into a lifelong mindset and lead to devaluing our current stage of life. In reality, there is no rush to get to the next stage because ignoring your current stage does not get you there any faster. Being in a college environment where everyone is focused on their next step is hard. It is important to take a step back sometimes and remember to enjoy what you are doing now because your life will not always be like this.

Knowing that next semester involves more hands-on teaching and education classes, I find myself wishing for time to move quickly. To be grounded in the present, I am challenging myself to appreciate all that this semester offers. My current semester is full of core requirements. I am trying to see these classes as opportunities to diversify my interests and perhaps hone new skills. For some classes, like my Modern Chinese Film and Literature, I dove right into the content because it piqued my interest. I want to appreciate these opportunities and what they can bring me.

On the other hand, I am also taking an art class that has become one of the most anxiety-provoking parts of my week. Nonetheless, I hope that, by the end of the semester, I can find joy in the process of creation. My core classes have pushed me to focus on myself and my own learning, in contrast to focusing on the learning of my future students.

When I graduate college, I will get my first teaching job. I can imagine my excitement. I can see myself in my classroom with my cute teacher outfits and a bunch of amazing students. My goals and dreams will be there. In the meantime, I hope to soak up every moment and appreciate what is around me.