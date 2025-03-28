Recession pop: The economy is dropping and so are the beats

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In times of economic downturn, the music we turn to often reflects a collective need for escapism. Enter recession pop, a term used to describe the resurgence of high-energy, feel-good music that provides a glittery distraction from financial instability and societal stressors. As the post-pandemic world grapples with inflation, student debt and job market uncertainty, it’s no surprise that artists like Charli xcx and Chappell Roan are leading a new wave of infectious, maximalist pop.

The term “recession pop” was first widely used to describe the rise of upbeat, electronic-infused pop music during the financial crisis of the late 2000s. Amid job losses and economic struggles, artists like Lady Gaga, Kesha and the Black Eyed Peas provided a euphoric escape through club anthems and synth-heavy beats. Songs like “Just Dance,” “TiK ToK” and “I Gotta Feeling” became defining soundtracks when people needed a reason to let loose despite financial hardships, according to CNBC.

Now, in 2025, a similar trend is emerging. Pop music is bigger, brighter and “so back.”

The rise of recession pop today mirrors many of the same economic anxieties of the past. Gen Z, in particular, is facing skyrocketing rent prices, student loan debt and entering an unstable job market. Amid this uncertainty, people are turning to music that offers an escape – something carefree, defiant and euphoric.

Artists like Chappell Roan, known for her theatrical and unapologetically fun aesthetic, have embraced this shift. Her standout hit “Good Luck, Babe!” combines campy storytelling with high-energy production, making it a standout in today’s recession pop resurgence. Another recent track, “The Giver,” further solidifies her place in the spotlight by adding a country twang to her typical sound. Roan’s music perfectly captures the essence of recession pop: dance through the uncertainty and make it glamorous.

Meanwhile, Charli xcx’s album, “BRAT,” is perhaps the most defining example of recession pop today. Leaning into Eurodance, hyperpop, and early 2000’s club sounds, “BRAT” embraces maximalism, hedonism and a rebellious attitude towards modern-day anxieties. Tracks like “Von Dutch” and “365” put forth the kind of flashy, high-energy production that makes recession pop so compelling.

And if there’s any artist who knows how to thrive in times of economic hardship, it’s Lady Gaga. More than a decade after “Born This Way” became an anthem of the Great Recession, Gaga has made her grand return in 2025 with her latest album, “MAYHEM.” The project, which blends her signature dance-pop sounds with fresh house and techno influences, has already produced hits that embody the spirit of recession pop. Gaga’s big return to the genre reinforces the idea that, when the economy struggles, pop music gets louder, more theatrical and more defiant.

Recession pop isn’t happening in isolation. It aligns with other nostalgic trends, from Y2K fashion to the return of maximalism in art and media. Much like the music, these trends reflect a desire for excess and fantasy, counteracting the realities of financial instabilities.

In addition, social media has amplified the demand for high-energy music. Platforms like TikTok thrive on songs that are dramatic, danceable and full of personality – qualities that recession pop delivers effortlessly, according to Medium.

While some critics might dismiss recession pop as mindless fun, it’s worth considering whether it serves a greater purpose. In times of struggle, music has historically provided a form of resilience, offering people a way to reclaim joy despite hardship. Whether it’s club anthems in the face of financial crises or protest songs in moments of social unrest, pop music often becomes a mirror of the times.

In 2025, recession pop might just be our way of saying: if the world is going to burn, we might as well dance through it.