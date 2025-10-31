Rating Chappell Roan’s songs in concert!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my pink corset top and black sparkly mini skirt, I embarked on an adventure to Kansas City, Mo., to see the one and only Pink Pony Princess, Miss Chappell Roan. Chappell Roan is an artist from Missouri, most known for her drag persona and catchy songs. She started her pop-up show “Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things” in New York, N.Y., on Sept. 20, 2025, and concluded in Pasadena, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2025. In just three short weeks, Roan has made the dreams of many people come true — seeing her sing some of her most well-known and loved songs.

I was able to see her during her sixth show, which was nothing short of amazing. I took this opportunity to rank the performances of the 17 songs she sang at Kansas City, night two. I am only sharing my top three, otherwise, you would be reading for a while! Overall, the lowest score I gave was a six, if that gives you any idea as to how truly remarkable she was that night.

Third Place: “HOT TO GO!”

Ranking: 9/10

Order Played: Song eight

Even though this song is one of her most popular songs, I had to include it on my list just because there is nothing more incredible than dancing to “HOT TO GO!” with Chappell Roan herself and, of course, thousands of other fans. Additionally, Roan included a cute graphic on the screen of the words “HOT TO GO!” in flames, which made the whole set even more appealing. Lastly, but arguably most importantly, seeing how happy Roan is to dance alongside the thousands of supporters and fans she has gained makes me feel so happy for her. She looked so excited to do such a simple dance with us, but you can tell it meant a lot to her.

Second Place: “Pink Pony Club”

Ranking: 9/10

Order Played: Song 17

Another very popular song among her setlist, but it deserves this ranking. Even though “Pink Pony Club” and “HOT TO GO!” both received a nine out of 10 from me, I gave “Pink Pony Club” second place because it was her closing song, and it felt like she put her all into this final performance. Not only does this song have a special memory of her first time feeling safe and accepted as a queer individual, but you could also tell she really connects with the words and performs them with all of her heart, especially when she hits the high notes during the lyrics “God, what have you done?” To hear that in person was like nothing I had experienced before.

First Place: “My Kink Is Karma”

Ranking: 9.5/10

Order Played: Song 15

Out of all of her songs, this one felt the most personal from the night, at least through analyzing her vocals and performance. For example, when Roan sang “People say I’m jealous but my kink is watching you,” you could feel the passion radiating off of her. Additionally, for her to be 15 songs in, she still managed to hit every single note with the most incredible vocals. Seeing her walk all across the stage with so much sass in every step really tied the whole experience together.

If I could go back and relive this night, I would do it in a heartbeat. Watching such a beautiful person put on one of the most amazing shows I have ever been to was an out-of-this-world experience. Luckily, I was able to attend this show with one of my best friends, Mia, and we truly had the time of our lives. This experience will always be one of my favorite memories, and if you take anything from this article, let it be to live in the moment and soak up every joy you receive from it, which is just like how Roan lives her life.