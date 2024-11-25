This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” is quickly coming to a close, much to the dismay of many “Swifties,” including myself. I have followed this remarkable tour since its start in March 2023. This was a highly sought-after tour that set many records and stunned many fans. Amazingly, my friends won the Ticketmaster war twice, so I was able to go! I will never forget these experiences of going to one of the world’s most groundbreaking tours.

In July 2023, I went to the first show in Kansas City, which coincided with the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” I donned my monochrome purple outfit and journeyed to Arrowhead Stadium with my best friend. We knew Swift had tricks up her sleeve for the night, but nothing could have prepared us for it! Swift brought out the famous Koi Fish guitar and performed “Long Live,” debuted a new music video for her vault track “I Can See You” and had special guests such as Taylor Lautner on stage with her!

My second show was the second night in Indianapolis. I was so excited to experience the electric energy of being in a thunderously loud stadium with other Swifties along with my friends. In between my trips to the Eras Tour, Swift had added a whole new section with the “Tortured Poets Department” album set, so it was like getting to see a whole new show. I was especially buzzing to find out what surprise songs Swift would play for the crowd.

Every show, Swift has an acoustic set in which she performs two surprise songs on the guitar and the piano. At the beginning of the tour, Swift explained that she would play two songs that are not on the setlist and that she would not repeat any songs. Eventually, Swift creatively performed mashups of different songs due to the dwindling number of songs she had not played yet. Even though she changed the repeat rule during the international leg of her tour, Swift’s wide discography ensures that no two shows are the same. This tradition leads to a unique experience for the fans at each show. Here is my ranking of all the surprise songs I have seen live at The Eras Tour.

6. “This Love”

Do not get me wrong, this is an incredible song that I will never get tired of. This song features on “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” an integral album of Swift’s career that solidified her status as a pop icon. This album is not my vibe. While I love it, this song is not in my rotation of Swift songs that I listen to often. The other songs on this list are more near and dear to my heart, so this had to be last.

5. “Maroon”

Swift has played “Maroon” quite a bit on The Eras Tour. At the start of the tour, Swift announced that she could not repeat surprise songs, unless the song was from her album “Midnights.” While I love this song’s production so much, it is not surprising that she played it again. It did not feel like a unique experience as some of the more rare songs do. However, I love “Midnights” so much and this track is definitely incredible, so I was extremely elated to hear her play the opening notes of the song.

4. “When Emma Falls in Love”

The “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” vault tracks are so special to me! I had all of them on repeat for months after their release. Swift sang this song on the release day of the album, so I did not know the words yet, but I was still singing along to the set. It was so special that I got to hear a brand new song she had never performed live before. One of the best things about being a Swiftie is the community she creates. This was one of those times when I felt connected to those around me who also heard this song live that day. It felt like being a part of history.

3. “Never Grow Up”

Before this performance, Swift announced that she had never sung this “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” song before, which shocked me! The sentimental value of this song made hearing this live a surreal experience for me. When I was a child, my older cousin would sing this song to me with tears in her eyes. It stuck with me, although I never understood why. I was always in such a rush to grow up. Now, as a woman in my twenties, I understand exactly what both Swift and my cousin were so passionate about. From getting my first apartment and watching my niece grow up, it is scary and thrilling to watch time go by. I would be lying if I said I did not shed any tears that night in Kansas City.

2. “The Prophecy”

Swift’s lyricism improves with every new album that she drops. With “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology,” I was incredibly impressed with her writing, as someone who has been told I have an interesting vocabulary myself. One of my favorites off of the album is “The Prophecy.” The song has such a cinematic feeling to it that reminds me of every fictional character that I love, as an avid reader. It is so relatable in many different areas of my life, and it was so healing to hear it live.

1. “cowboy like me”

I hate to say I have a favorite Taylor Swift song, as it changes daily. However, “cowboy like me” is definitely one of my favorite songs ever. The night before the concert, I joked with my friends saying that if Taylor played “cowboy like me,” I would get a tattoo. When I heard the starting lyrics “And the tennis court was covered up with some tent-like thing,” I started to tear up. The production and lyrics to this song are some of Swift’s best work yet. I still cannot believe that Swift played this song! I do not have the words to describe how important that was to me.

Swift is an artist that is so embedded into my life. A few years ago, my best friend strongly encouraged me to listen to Swift’s music. She insisted that I was “destined to be a Swiftie” and that her music would change my life. I found the notion to be ridiculous. Now, I have an artist who makes a song for every emotion I have ever felt. Even further, I think of my best friend, a person I love deeply, every time I hear one of her songs. The concerts held so much more meaning to me because of the love I hold for the people around me who listen to the music.

The Eras Tour created such a wonderful community of Swifties and I will be so sad to see it end, but I am extremely grateful that I was able to experience such a historic tour not once, but twice.