Post-election blues from a voter from a red family

I was all set to vote Tuesday morning. I had class from eight to ten and then planned to visit the polls as soon as I possibly could. As I walked to vote, I was going over in my head about how just months ago, Harris was pushed to the forefront as the Democratic nominee, managed to rally tons of media support and whip up plans for the presidency and how electrified the air was. People all around campus were abuzz, ready to send in their votes for the candidate of their choice. For me, it was a complicated choice though.

Despite growing up in St. Louis, where the majority of voters run blue, I had grown up in a more Republican family. Because of this, I usually kept my opinions to myself due to fear of being mixed in with the alt-right extremists. At the core of my beliefs, I only felt aligned with Republicans on the topic of the economy, but when it came down to social standards and rights I leaned to Democratic values. Similar can be said for my family as I can safely say that everyone I grew up with has never been one to deny gay rights or purposefully marginalize people of color. However, I knew where their voices may lie come election day.

Party bias is strong with many voters, but for me, this election felt different. This was not a simple “pick the lesser of two evils” with the difference being so small that either vote felt awful to choose. One candidate this year had years of experience in all levels of politics and appealed a lot to the more moderate folks such as me. It felt great to finally see someone in the primaries who did not have such radical views one way or the other but felt like a normal person who just cared. For once, it felt like gone were the days of going so hard down one political path that you almost do a 180 flip; it felt like a candidate was more than just empty promises.

Politicians lie. A lot. But, even if every goal Kamala Harris had was not fulfilled by the end of her four-year term, it felt as though much more compromise and listening could be had with her in office. Not only that but there was more on the line this year. My roommates and close friends all come from different backgrounds whether that be racially or sexual orientation-wise, and I would kick myself if I willingly and knowingly put someone in office that actively and vehemently discriminated against the people I love.

At the end of the day, you can still disagree with your candidate of choice, but choose the one that prioritizes what you value most. Watching my friends’ faces fall in shock and horror as the polls raked in is a feeling I will never forget. I have the privilege of only being affected by the issue of women’s rights so who won did not impact me as greatly. But for my friends, this result has the potential to ruin the start of their young adult lives, as we head closer and closer to the end of our college careers and into the real world. I could only imagine and sympathize with the pain and anguish they felt, that the country they live in betrayed them.

It was sobering walking to class the next day. People were somber as they passed through the halls and quiet as mice in a usually boisterous art room. The tension in the air was palpable and disappointment beaded on the walls. Despite usually feeling okay with having differing opinions from others, this one stung. I switched my vote and I would do it again, but seeing this loss weighed heavy on everyone’s hearts. At first, I thought I would feel embarrassed or ashamed that I went against what I usually voted for, but all I feel is depression and empty for what is to come.

However, we should take this election as a wake-up call — a rallying cry to action. We may not have gotten who we wanted in office, but the American people are the ones who decide how our country runs, not any president who will leave in four years. It is up to us to pick up the pieces, get out there, continue to protest, fight for our rights and speak up because the fight is not over yet.

No one can put it better than Kamala Harris, conceding the election with grace and love. Harris said, “You have the capacity to do extraordinary good in the world. And so to everyone who is watching, do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves.”

She reminded us not to give up and to keep fighting. “On the campaign, I would often say, ‘When we fight, we win.’ But here’s the thing, here’s the thing: Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win,” Harris promised.