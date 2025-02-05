Photo ID Accessibility: A Hidden Social Justice Issue

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Photo ID access is a privilege that many of us take for granted. It is shocking how an arbitrary card with our face on it or a small slip of paper can impact our well-being and autonomy in American society. Photo ID is essential to access basic resources and sometimes life-saving benefits. Conversely, Photo ID inaccessibility is a huge barrier for many, deterring them from accessing these resources and receiving these benefits.

Originally, I was not fully aware of the impact that having or not having a Photo ID could have on an individual’s life. During the fall semester, I was looking for volunteer opportunities and ways to engage in the community, so I decided to volunteer at The Birth Certificate and ID Program (Outreach Program) at St. Francis Xavier College Church. I chose to volunteer with the Outreach Program because I had previously been involved in the College Church community and wanted to learn more about this issue. While volunteering, I quickly learned about the harsh impacts that ID inaccessibility can have.

ID inaccessibility is a widespread, national issue that impacts millions of Americans. According to a study from the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University, 13 million Americans (7% of the U.S. population) do not readily have IDs available. This study also found that low-income citizens are less likely to possess documentation. Likewise, the study found that photo ID restriction laws for voting decreased voter turnout for voters from low-income backgrounds. More specifically, the study found that 12% of voting-age American citizens earning less than $25,000 a year do not have access to American documentation, such as passports, naturalization documents or birth certificates. These statistics show how restrictive voter laws can negatively impact individuals from low-income backgrounds.

ID inaccessibility impacts members of different identity groups. For example, restrictive voter identification laws disproportionately impact voters of color in comparison to their white counterparts. A study from the Journal of Politics found that Latino and Black voters fall behind white voters by 7.1% and 5.4% respectively. It also revealed that voters of color are more likely to be asked for photo identification in states with voter identification laws than white voters.

These restrictive photo ID laws are a catalyst for disenfranchisement for people of color. In addition, photo ID requirements can often be a barrier for transgender and non-binary individuals. A study from the University of Michigan found that of more than 697,800 voting-eligible trans people living in states that conduct primarily in-person elections, almost half (43%) lack documents that correctly reflect their name or gender. These laws and requirements impact a variety of people, from different gender identities to various racial identities, showing that this issue expands across identities and backgrounds in the United States.

While Photo ID requirements can be a source of disenfranchisement, there are a plethora of other issues that ID inaccessibility can also create. At their most basic level, IDs are commonly utilized to provide identification for governmental records and can help an individual obtain a birth certificate or marriage license. However, IDs are also essential for financial success and can allow an individual to purchase a debit card or check, open a bank account and apply for a loan. IDs also play an integral role in accessing basic human services like applying for health insurance, picking up a prescription, applying for a library card, receiving food stamps, enrolling a child in school, signing a lease or registering to vote. Not having an ID can detrimentally impact an individual’s access to these basic functions and activities and serve as a deterrent for people trying to utilize these beneficial resources.

While ID inaccessibility is a widespread and intersectional issue, many local agencies and government officials are trying to make Photo IDs more accessible. The organization I volunteered with at College Church is part of a state-level organization, The Missouri State ID Access Coalition. This coalition has educational resources, demographic research and ID clinics throughout the state that ultimately draw attention to this issue and increase awareness. Alderwoman Daniela Velasquez also recently proposed a bill to institute Municipal Identification Cards, or “The Gateway Card” in the city of St. Louis to make IDs more accessible for low-income and LGBTQIA+ individuals.

If you are interested in helping create ID accessibility without financial barriers within St. Louis, you can volunteer with the College Church Outreach Program or The North City Photo ID Project. If you are a St. Louis resident interested in supporting the Gateway Card initiative, consider applying for one yourself so that Gateway Cards become a fully integrated part of the St. Louis community, ensuring a sustained need for them.

If you are not from Missouri, research the Photo ID laws in your state to see if they create any barriers to voting, housing, healthcare, etc. Then, email or write your representatives to bring attention to the issue and hopefully influence some policy changes.

Photo ID inaccessibility is often an invisible issue. Something as simple as a Photo ID can impact many facets of an individual’s life. Everyone deserves to have an ID that allows their basic needs to be met. Photo ID accessibility is a salient social justice issue that is essential to promoting well-being and autonomy in our communities.