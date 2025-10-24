Open Pandora’s box

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone told Pandora not to open the box. When she did, people spent centuries blaming her for the world’s chaos and using her as a lesson that some things are best left untouched. But what if keeping it sealed could have been the real curse?

I have been told to stay quiet and away from chaos my whole life. My parents would remind me, time and time again: the last thing I needed was to cause more problems. And while it was good advice and came from love, I took it too literally. I found myself keeping my thoughts, my questions, inside. Over time, my mind turned into its own box, with each unspoken word another weight pressing against the latch, and something inside me began to strain. When it finally broke open, I thought I had failed. I mistook honesty for weakness and would look back and scold my past self. But with each passing year, as I step back and see the bigger picture, I realize that opening that box and asking myself those questions was the best thing I could have done for myself.

Silence and secrecy have a way of rotting from the inside out. What we do not confront festers, what we ignore spreads. So figure out what is inside your box and open it. Maybe that is admitting an old friendship has outgrown its time or talking to your parents about a switch in careers. Perhaps it is facing a memory you have kept sealed away because you wince every time you think of it. The world tends to feel uneasy when you can no longer pretend things are fine. And for a long time, I thought the unease was a sign of failure, a result of my mistakes. But the calm we cling to is often decay in disguise. Some things need to fall apart before they finally come alive again.

Pandora seemingly unleashed all the evil in the world: disease, war, suffering and death, but she also unleashed awareness. She peeled back the layers of illusion and forced the world to confront itself. And that is what curiosity really is. Not betrayal or defiance, but a kind of faith. Faith that truth, however painful, is better than the comfort of ignorance. Faith that something is waiting for us beyond the mess, something honest and something healing.

Every time I have opened my own version of that box, I have been met with a suffocating kind of change. The kind that steals an entire breath before you exhale. In that moment of breathlessness, I saw others differently and even saw myself through a new lens. In situations where you have to question the beliefs or individuals you have built your life around, there is nothing else you can do but be brutally honest with yourself, others or the situation and take it day by day. Let each step be about rebuilding a sense of self from your morals to your ambitions. Because somewhere in that slow unlearning will be clarity.

You will be able to look back and see how every box opened led you closer to the person you were meant to become. So, do not view every confrontation or conflict as a sign of impending chaos, but rather as an opportunity for discovery.

Pandora’s story is not a warning against curiosity; it is a reminder of what it costs to tell the truth. Every time we choose to unseal something, we risk being blamed for the mess that follows. But maybe that is the price of progress. And in the end, hope lingered as Pandora’s final gift, only able to survive once the world had seen the truth laid bare.