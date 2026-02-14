“Octane” proves once again that Don Toliver is a musical genius

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me personally, you know I pretty much listen to music 24/7, all 365 days of the year. There is almost nothing I enjoy more than finding new songs to play over and over again until I get bored and have to find other ones to add to my playlist. So, as an avid music lover with a tired playlist, this album could not have come soon enough.

I have been a fan of Don Toliver for a few years now. His musical blend of hip-hop, R&B and even some rock elements always comes together to create the perfect beats. Also, I have no idea what he has been putting in his water, but his voice — and probably also his autotune — is always so smooth.

Full disclosure, I have no expertise when it comes to music; I am just a person who listens to a lot of it, particularly R&B and hip-hop. Here are my thoughts on Don Toliver’s new album, which some are already proclaiming is his best yet.

General Thoughts

If I could describe this album in one word, it would be experimental. Toliver came up with some really creative beats on this album, some of which he created using samples of other songs, which can particularly be seen in “Body” (where he samples Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body”) and “E85,” which samples “Chest Pain (I Love)” by Malcom Todd. Some other songs that I thought had a really unique sound were “K9,” “ATM,” “Pleasure’s Mine” and “Excavator” (especially because of the beat change). “Octane” is an experimental album, but Toliver makes it work in the best way possible, and once again demonstrates his talent for creating an amazing sound on all his projects.

Favorite Songs: “OPPOSITE” and “TMU”

Although my overall perspective on this album has been extremely positive, I did not think the album was amazing the first time I listened. I definitely did not think any songs were bad; I just knew I would need to sit with this album a bit before I could find the hidden gems.

However, a song that immediately caught my attention on the first listen (which is rare) was “TMU.” Don Toliver is at his best when he creates his more psychedelic-sounding music. This song has a simple beat and is more reminiscent of R&B than rap, while simultaneously being incredibly catchy. Maybe it was the fact that I first listened to it at 11 p.m., but this song just feels like you would listen to it on a late-night drive with the windows down. It is definitely going to be my song for late-night drives and walking to class these next few weeks.

It took me a couple of days to find “OPPOSITE.” I do not usually listen to every song on an album the instant it is released; rather, I listen to the ones with the most intriguing titles first and get the rest later. “OPPOSITE” found its way to me when I was sitting with a friend, making bracelets and playing his album in the background. The instant I heard it, I knew immediately this was going to be the new “TORE UP” or “4X4” (two stylistically similar and popular songs from his previous album, “HARDSTONE PSYCHO”).

For lack of a better term, this song is so hype. I am already dying to hear it live and scream it at the top of my lungs. It is by far my favorite on the album so far. Obviously, you do have to be in a certain mood to listen, so I recommend listening to this one while working out (or when you just need to hype yourself up for something) or maybe before going out, if that is your vibe.

Honorable Mentions: “Secondhand” (feat. Rema), “ATM,” “Excavator” and “Call Back”

I have only gotten to live with this album for a few days, so there is still time for my favorite songs to change, but these other four are also fantastic songs in my opinion and deserve a shout-out.

Least Favorite Songs: “Long Way to Calabasas” and “Sweet Home”

To be clear, I do not consider any of Don Toliver’s music to be bad, but these particular songs were just not catching my attention.

I am probably going to get yelled at for this one, but I do not get why so many people are losing their minds over “Long Way to Calabasas.” Do not get me wrong, it is not a bad song, but in comparison to the album as a whole, it is very unremarkable. Toliver’s vocals are lovely in this song, and it sounded incredible live, but the album version comes up short in comparison.

Finally, “Sweet Home” is probably my least favorite song on the album. I understand what Toliver was trying to do with this song by creating a rap version of Kid Rock’s “All Summer Long.” But to be honest, I was not a fan of the original either, so I had no desire for a remake to begin with. It is not bad per se, just not my cup of tea.

Ranking in comparison to his other albums

A lot of people are saying “Octane” is Toliver’s best album, but I am going to have to disagree. It is a very good album and it will probably be one of my favorites this year. However, my favorite album of his still has to be “LoveSick,” which he released in 2023. I am fully aware this may be a hot take, but that album has nine songs that are still regularly in my playlists. For me, that album was a pure gold mine when it came to music, and experiencing “No Pole” live is still a top five concert experience for me.

Regardless, I would still give this album a solid 4.5 out of 5. It is very, very good. For me, Don Toliver — without fail — always produces solid music and gives the people what they want. I was very impressed and I hope you are too. If you have not yet listened to this album, I highly recommend you do so.