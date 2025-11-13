Non-negotiables In My Makeup Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I still remember buying my first bottle of concealer in eighth grade. I did not know a single thing about makeup, so obviously, it was about three shades too light and ended up making me break out because I did not buy the right type for my skin. For me, makeup was a journey of trying new things, hating and loving different looks, and finally settling on my own “classic” look that I do not see changing in the foreseeable future. I have tested a couple of different products, but the following five are my tried-and-true holy grails that will forever have a spot in my makeup bag.

Sunscreen is the first thing that comes to mind when someone asks me about what I cannot live without. The BYOMA Ultralight Face Fluid SPF 50 is a silky sunscreen that applies smoothly and leaves no white cast at all, which is especially helpful for those with darker skin tones. It is perfectly pocket-sized and so easy to slip into my backpack or tote for the day, especially when I am running late for class, which is more often than I would like to admit. In my makeup routine, this serves as the base of my makeup and gives me amazing sun protection at the same time.

Next, setting up your face before applying your makeup is extremely important. Milani’s Conceal and Perfect Blur Out Smoothing Primer evens out my skin texture and allows my makeup to glide on my face, helping it stay dewy and fresh throughout the day. The lid screws open to reveal a weightless and velvety smooth primer that genuinely makes your skin look airbrushed. It comes with a spatula-shaped applicator, so using the product is really simple. In short, this primer provides the perfect base for you to build your makeup on, while also being extremely budget-friendly. Who doesn’t love affordable, quality makeup?

I had been searching for the perfect color corrector for a couple of years before I finally found this one, my freshman year of college. I have tried orange and yellow color correctors, but when I tried the light purple concealer, my life changed. This color, especially on darker, warmer skin tones, works like a charm for under-eyes and more. I saw my discoloration even out and my dark circles vanish. The L.A. Girl HD Pro Corrector Concealer applies with a brush that closely resembles a paintbrush, gliding onto your skin like butter. Even better, it blends in with a beauty blender in a matter of seconds. You will not see me giving up on this product anytime soon — it is a true staple.

Now, this is the ONE. The Tarte Shape Tape Full-Coverage Concealer completely covers every single blemish, dark spot or discoloration on my face. Layering this product with the L.A. Girl HD Pro Corrector Concealer is a pairing I could truly never live without. Honestly, I am not much of a foundation girl, so concealer is my go-to for evening out my skin tone, especially on days I am not able to get enough sleep. This product is a little more on the expensive side, so I tend to use it more sparingly. Nevertheless, this concealer is one of my most trusted products.

I am an eyeliner girl through and through. My makeup looks are never finished until they have a thick, symmetrical cat-eye liner on both eyes. I have tried almost every form of eyeliner: pencil, liquid, retractable, kajal and anything else you could find in a beauty store. Felt tip liner stuck out to me the most because of the control I have over the ink, and the freedom I have to make whatever shape I am in the mood for. I have had the Colour Pop BFF Liquid Liner for about one year now, and the ink is still going strong, does not smudge and comes off easily with soap and water.

So, that is it! These are my five non-negotiables in my makeup routine. I hope this list helps you find your non-negotiables, too!