Native Midwestern Plants to Add to Your Collection

Spring is finally here, and many people are excited about gardening at home or adding new plants to their collections. When considering your next plant or flower purchase, consider looking into native plant options to add to your gardening endeavors!

According to the U.S. Forest Service, there are many reasons to incorporate native plants into your garden. They increase biodiversity, provide food and shelter for native animals, reduce air pollution and require less fertilizer and water than non-native plants! Native plants can also enhance your apartment balcony because they can be beautiful and encourage butterflies, honeybees and birds to visit your porch!

Here are some options to add to your botany endeavors this spring.

Columbine is a spring flower native to the Midwest and has flowers that range from bright orange to deep blue! They bloom during the spring and grow up to two feet tall, so they are also a good option for a pot in an apartment! They do well in both sun and shade and are considered a relatively low-maintenance plant. They are known to attract both butterflies and hummingbirds, both of which are native pollinators.

Blue Sage grows all across the central part of the U.S. and has sky-blue flowers that bloom in early fall. They are a favorite among several insect pollinators, including bumblebees and butterflies. They grow up to four feet tall and require full sun, so these plants definitely need to be outside. Other than that, these plants are considered relatively easy to take care of and can be a great filler plant in a gardening box. One bonus of this plant is that it is edible and has been used for medicinal purposes to treat pain for generations.

Goldenrod is a hardy plant that has bright yellow flowers, often likened to fireworks for the way its tiny blooms burst out. There are 23 species of goldenrod native to Missouri alone, so I guarantee there is at least one that will fit your plant needs! The size of goldenrod varies based on the plant, but they all require full sun and well-drained soil. Contrary to popular belief, goldenrod is not responsible for hay fever, so you don’t have to worry about allergies when cultivating this beautiful plant. One of the most unique qualities of this plant is that it can bloom into December so it can be a great addition to your fall garden, too.

The Purple Coneflower is a low-maintenance and drought-tolerant plant resembling a daisy, with light purple pedals and a spiky center. It grows two to four feet and blooms from April to September. It can grow in sun or part-shade and does well in a pot, so it could be a great fit for your apartment balcony. It is popular amongst butterflies and hummingbirds and has well-documented medicinal and anti-bacterial properties.

The Cardinal Flower can grow anywhere between one and seven feet tall, featuring distinctly shaped, bright red flowers. Founded in 41 states and several regions in Canada, this plant can grow in any sun but requires frequent watering, and is better suited for a garden setting. It is known to have a lovely fragrance that attracts birds and butterflies alike, especially hummingbirds. It blooms from May to October, so you can enjoy the flower well into fall.



Incorporating native plants into your gardens, no matter how big or small, is a great way to support the environment and the creatures you share your community with. If you don’t live in the Midwest and want to find what plants are native to your area, or want to find more native plants specific to your state, you can use the USDA Plant Hardiness Zones to get started.