My Top Three Must-See Cities in Europe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Last fall, I fulfilled my dream of traveling throughout Europe, a goal that I did not think I would experience so soon. In August 2024, I landed in Madrid, Spain, the city I would live in for the next four months, ready to encounter life outside of the Midwest.

While studying abroad, I garnered many valuable insights, such as independence and budgeting my money, but what has stuck with me the most was the individual lifestyles and cityscapes in every place I visited. Although I explored 16 cities, each with its own beauty, art and life, I whittled my list down to my top three favorites.

1. Madrid, Spain

My home base and the first place I explored in Europe was Madrid. Every time I turned the corner on its walkable and gorgeous streets, there was something new. One of my favorite aspects of this city, and Spain in general, was the tapas culture. If you find an old, traditional bar, they will give you free food with every drink you order! Alongside this delicious custom, the art in Madrid is unmatched. The Prado Museum houses some of the most notable and distinguished artists, such as Goya, Rubens, El Greco and so many more! Madrid will always be my number one city, and I think everyone should visit at least once in their lifetime.

2. Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh was a spur of the moment trip, and I could not be any happier with my spontaneity. When I stepped out of the airport, I was not sure what to expect, but I was immediately blown away. Despite the constant grey sky and chill wind, the old architecture and greenery made me fall in love immediately. My friends and I had a few places on our itinerary, but most of our favorite adventures were when we just stumbled upon them. We randomly walked past old cemeteries covered in moss and explored them. This city is perfect for all Harry Potter lovers. I walked down the colorful street that inspired Diagon Alley, the coffee shop where J.K. Rowling wrote her first ideas for the series and the graveyard that inspired Voldemort’s real name – Tom Riddle. Edinburgh, Scotland is a must-see for those who enjoy nature, history and cold nights in a fire-warmed tavern with their friends.

3. Paris, France

The final city in Europe that you need to hit is the one and only Paris, France. This iconic city has everything – art, architecture and the best people. Regardless of what I read about the allegedly rude locals, every person I interacted with was extremely kind and helpful. When in Paris, naturally one should visit the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, but I also highly recommend Montmartre. Montmartre has little stores with the cutest souvenirs, and hidden areas to explore. Although I walked up 270 stairs to reach Sacre Coeur, the basilica in the district, the elevated view of the whole city made it worth it.

Although I visited many cities in Europe, these three favorites have something for everyone to fall in love with. In Madrid, Edinburgh and Paris, there is so much to explore. Anyone and everyone can find something they will connect to and remember forever.