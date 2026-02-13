My Survival Guide to Survive the Spring Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a freshman, almost a month into my first spring semester, it has been hard keeping up with all my classes. Taking 18 credit hours, having two jobs and having other obligations like volunteering and extracurriculars, I have hardly any free time. Last semester, I was taking 17 credit hours, had one job and the same obligations, and I ended the semester with a 4.0 GPA. This semester, I am using the same methods I used last semester, and so far, it is working out for me. If you happen to be in the same boat of having a busy schedule and trying to maintain your grades, here are some things that I have been doing to hold myself accountable and manage my time effectively!

Having a Planner / Using your Calendar

When the new semester starts and you are reading through all of your syllabuses, important and specific dates will become random dates lost in your mind.

If you like physical notes and such, writing down all your readings, assignments and tests in a planner could help you keep track of what you need to do. It is good to go through those syllabuses and keep track of everything that you need to do, so you can already have a basic to-do list that is structured for you. We have all been in a situation where we have had so much work to do, but we did not know what we needed to do or where to even start. Having that planner could save you time and stress, since you would already know what you need to do. Another important thing when using a planner is to update it as soon as you find out about a change or addition to your schedule. I find that writing those updates as soon as possible takes the stress off my shoulders of trying to remember those changes and potentially forgetting about them.

If you are more tech-savvy, then utilizing the calendar that already comes with most of your tech would be great. Just like a planner, you can add important dates and reminders to your calendar. Another benefit is that you would constantly see what you need to do and what is coming up if you use your devices a lot, which I know I am guilty of. Just because you are using a device to keep track of your stuff does not mean you cannot use all the tips mentioned above for physical planners.

Overall, keeping track of what is happening and what you need to do can help you be aware of your schedule and help you be on top of everything.

The Pomodoro Technique

Now you must be wondering, how do you use your time effectively now that you know what you need to do?

A method that has been beneficial for me is the Pomodoro Technique. There are many different ways you could do this, but the technique I have been using is the 50 x 10 pomodoro timer. For 50 minutes, you study, read or do anything that has to do with the work related to what you are focusing on. After 50 minutes, you take a 10-minute break from what you were doing. You can do whatever you want in that 10-minute break, but you should do absolutely no work or studying. You typically do this cycle a couple of times, so you can work and study for hours while taking consistent breaks that will not drain your energy, compared to just working for four hours straight with no break.

Having a Schedule and Making Time for Yourself

If you plan to use the methods above to implement into your routine, you need to make sure you have a set schedule that you can easily follow throughout the day.

One thing I tried last semester was to plan and schedule my whole day to effectively use all the time I could. As I mentioned before, I also used my phone’s calendar app to plan out my day, including classes, meetings, work and set times for when I would study and do homework. I would either plan out my day the night before or the morning of. It is important to know that you should not make your schedule too packed. You need to keep some leeway available, because you never know what other things may come up, and because you do not want to stress yourself out with all the stuff you assigned yourself!

But how do you make time for yourself and for fun? One thing I did last semester was to keep any school-related activities in a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. time frame. That does not mean to leave out tasks that are important for your health, like eating, since it is absolutely vital for you to do those things to help fuel your day! Other than that, after 5 p.m. was my time. I hung out with friends, read some books that were not assigned readings, did some arts and crafts and so many other activities that I looked forward to at the end of the day. Having a schedule like this also motivated me to do as much as I could during that 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. time frame so I could reward myself with whatever fun activity I did after 5 p.m.!

Holding Yourself Accountable

The only way these few methods work is if you hold yourself accountable to them. In the end, it is your decision if you really want to get through this semester, if you really want to pass this certain class, if you want to be able to manage your time well without overwhelming yourself and feeling like you have no time. It is all up to you.

Obviously, these methods may not work for everyone, but it does not hurt to try them. There are so many other methods out there that could work for you. It is all about trying new things and making sure you work towards what you want to succeed in.