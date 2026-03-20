My Senior Year Soundtrack

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a second semester senior, I know that graduation is approaching faster than I would like to admit. I recently curated a playlist as a soundtrack for these final moments before graduation. I plan to listen to these songs from time to time when I feel nervous or excited about what is to come.

The playlist is a mix of all sorts of music. There are nostalgic songs, uplifting ones and, of course, some emotional songs about time moving too fast. Not only do I listen to the playlist now, but I am also going to make sure to blast it as I get ready to walk across the stage. If you are a senior yourself, or just planning ahead, and are looking to create your own playlist like mine, I have got you covered. Below are some of my favorite songs I included in my senior year playlist.

Nostalgic

Anytime I approach a big milestone in my life, I always feel nostalgic. There are so many songs that bring me back to my childhood yet also make me feel good about what is to come. “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus, former Disney star turned pop artist, is a perfect example of this hopeful feeling. I can almost picture myself as a little girl enjoying this song while watching “Hannah Montana: The Movie.” While listening to it brings me back to these memories, it also encourages me to keep pushing forward despite obstacles I might face.

“Forever Young” by Rod Stewart also makes me feel extremely nostalgic. It is one of my mom’s favorite songs that she always played for me growing up. I think about her when I listen to it and try to remember that I am still young! Listening to this song is always a good reminder of this. I still have so much left to accomplish in my life.

Emotional

I would like to think it is normal to also feel a little sad when making a big life transition. Plus, sometimes, you just need a good emotional song to help you get through your feelings. “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac could not be more perfect for moments like this. The lyric’s mention of being “afraid of changin’” hit differently right now.

“Slipping Through My Fingers” by ABBA elicits a similar emotional feeling. This song really reminds me of how time seems to move faster and faster each year that I grow up. While it is somewhat tragic, it is beautiful. As the lyrics state, we have to try to capture every minute of life. Despite the somber tones of the song, this is a great message. The track absolutely deserves a spot on a good senior year playlist.

Uplifting

Ultimately, graduating college should be a celebration. While the emotional and nostalgic songs have a rightful place on my playlist, the majority of my tracks are more joyful. For example, “Alright” by Supergrass is about being young and free and always puts me in a good mood. It is the perfect listen to help you let loose before walking across the stage.

“Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield is probably my favorite song ever. I could likely find a place for it in almost any playlist I make. However, I do think it fits perfectly as a song to celebrate graduating. As seniors, our future is truly unwritten, just as the track says. From here, we decide how we live the rest of our lives. Not only is the message of the song great, but it is also the perfect one to scream at the top of your lungs.

These are only a few of the songs that make up my senior year soundtrack. I hope you feel inspired to make your own playlist for your senior year. I highly recommend it as it helps you romanticize your life leading up to graduation and also gets you in the right mindset about the changes to come.