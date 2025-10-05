This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Movies are something I have always loved to watch, talk about and use to connect with people. This past summer, I downloaded the app Letterboxd. A simple app made my love for movies and the movie community grow even more.

Letterboxd is like a diary for films. Users can keep track of movies they have watched, rate and review them, create a top five list and add new films to their watchlist. Like any social media app, you can also follow friends and influencers to see their favorite movies and what they are watching.

Letterboxd allows users to create what I consider a playlist of movies. This is one of my favorite features. When I first started using the app, seeing all the different lists introduced me to so many new movie recommendations. It also inspired me to create my own list.

My list is aptly named “My Comfort Movies.” It is comprised of 30 films. Some are popular, some are niche. The only requirement for this list is, of course, that watching the movie brings me comfort.

If I am ever in a bind on what to watch or need to get myself out of a slump, I will pull up this list, get cozy and turn on one of the movies. I highly recommend that everyone make a list of their own comfort movies. This is certainly going to be an individualized list. Each film will have a specific reason for being on there that only applies to you. With this being said, it can still be hard to get started. In case you are in need of some inspiration, here are five movies from my list and why they made the cut.

The Parent Trap (1998)

Starting off with a classic, “The Parent Trap.” I could not tell you how many times I have seen this movie. Maybe it is the childhood camp nostalgia, the romance or just the beautifully shot scenes and wardrobe that keep me coming back. Either way, I adore this movie. It reminds me of home and my mom. It will always have a special place in my heart and make for an excellent comfort watch.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

I definitely watched this John Hughes coming-of-age staple way too young, considering its PG-13 language and plot, but from the very first watch, I was obsessed. When I was younger, this movie made me excited for high school. Now, it makes me reminisce about those days. While the movie is lighthearted and fun and always makes me want to go to Chicago, it still gets deep in all the right ways. In my opinion, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” is a perfect movie that never gets old.

High School Musical (2006)

You might be noticing a theme of nostalgia within these first three movies, but it would have been impossible to make this list without mentioning “High School Musical.” I only have the first movie of the trilogy on this list, but the whole franchise makes up such a big part of my childhood. From watching the first two premieres on my couch to seeing the third movie come out in theaters, these movies always brought me so much joy. They still bring me this same joy. “High School Musical,” even though it may seem silly, will always have a spot on my list of comfort movies.

La La Land (2016)

If you have seen this film, you might be wondering why it is one of my comfort movies. Yes, I know some may find it sad, but it is so real and beautiful. The music and the colors, just everything about “La La Land,” is superb to me. I watched it for the first time just a few years ago, so this is one comfort movie that is not based on my nostalgia. Despite this, it is still a go-to watch, especially when I want to feel all the feelings.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019)

This absolute masterpiece from Quentin Tarantino may seem totally out of place on this list, but it might be my favorite movie ever. The cast is top-tier, but the amazing storytelling and plot are what make this film so good. With all the usual Tarantino action and violence, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” may not seem all that comforting, but it gets better with every watch. The vibes are immaculate. If you watch one movie from this list, it should be this one.

These are five of my top comfort movies. As much as I want to go into detail about the remaining 25 films on my list, I will refrain. Your list of comfort movies might be similar to mine or completely different. Either way, it will be the perfect list for you.

I am grateful that Letterboxd inspired me to share my love for movies. I hope I inspired you to do the same or just to try out the app and make a list for yourself.