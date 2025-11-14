Must-have songs for your fall playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something special about fall that makes taking walks while listening to music feel magical. It could be the crisp air, the leaves crunching beneath your shoes or the early sunsets that cast a warm glow on everything. Autumn is a season for transition and reflection, making it the perfect time to update your playlist.

Whether you are walking to class or spending the evening with a candle lit, the perfect playlist can make these moments cinematic. Here are my nine must-have songs that capture fall’s cozy, moody and magical energy.

“There She Goes” by The La’s

As a huge “Gilmore Girls” fan from an early age, this 1988 song will always bring me a wave of nostalgia. Listening to it will always feel like driving through a tree-lined road with the windows cracked just enough to feel the cool air. It is bright but melancholic, perfect qualities for an autumn playlist.

“About You” by The 1975

There are very few songs that can capture longing like “About You.” The 1975, a pop-rock band, consistently offers music with a fall-like quality. The dream-like vocals and hazy production style are perfect for late-night walks or when you are desperately trying to romanticize your 8 a.m. class.

“Carolina” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, a prolific singer-songwriter, has consistently proven to be the patron pop-star of fall. “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” is one of her most haunting tracks. The eerie, folk-inspired sound fits with the spooky aspects of the season. It is the perfect song to play when you are curled up by a window on a rainy afternoon.

“Gone Girl” by SZA

“Gone Girl” perfectly blends heartbreak with self-assurance, making it a perfect song for the reflection autumn inspires. The layered vocals and cinematic production make it feel like a chance for personal reinvention. Fall is the perfect time to start fresh.

“Maneater” by Daryl Hall & John Oates

This track is a necessary addition to any fall playlist because of its ability to break up the mellow mood. This track perfectly balances the spooky aspects of fall with the comforting parts of the season. “Maneater” elicits the spooky energy of autumn through its haunting sound. At the same time, the song’s classic sound makes it perfect for getting ready for a night out or a cozy girl’s night in. “Maneater” is the perfect confidence booster while maintaining the autumn energy.

“Sisters of the Moon” by Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks, a famed rock and folk singer, is a requisite artist on any fall playlist. “Sisters of the Moon” sounds magical yet mysterious, channeling the witchy energy many of us want to embody during October. It is a must-listen for any fans of moody folk songs.

“Linger” by the Cranberries

If you look on TikTok for fall playlist inspiration, the one song that every creator recommends is “Linger.” This track is the embodiment of nostalgia: gentle, emotional and haunting. The vocals perfectly encapsulate the feeling of failing to move on from a relationship. It is a perfect song for a quiet fall night in.

“Season of the Witch” by Lana Del Rey

This song was originally written by Donovan, a Scottish Folk musician who came to fame during the 1960s. Lana Del Rey, a renowned artist in the 21st century, covers the song with an ethereal twist. Her alluring voice and the vintage tone make this version a Halloween staple. Light a candle, put this on and pretend to be a witch.

“Time in a Bottle” by Jim Croce

Closing this list is a classic song that perfectly captures the spirit of fall. “Time in a Bottle” offers a gentle melody that forces listeners to slow down and cherish the fleeting moments, something we all need as the year comes to a close.

Fall is a fleeting season, but with the right songs, you can savor every second. So grab your headphones and let these tracks guide you through its golden days and chilly nights.