Music at the Intersection: Music for Music Lovers

Music is one of the things that brings everyone together. I have a favorite song, my mom has a favorite song, you have a favorite song … everyone has a favorite song. The point is, no matter what specific type of music you listen to, there is always going to be a song for you. Even with varied interests, listening to different music in person is amazing. Live music is a great way to experience talent and a great way to find new music as well. That is why Music at the Intersections (MATI) is a wonderful festival that brings all of that to you.

MATI is an annual music festival hosted in the Grand Center Arts District in St. Louis, Missouri, since 2021. This year, from Sept. 12 to 14, the event showcased many talented musicians. According to MetroTix, over 100 musicians and presentations across 15 stages and venues performed, featuring genres of music such as hip-hop, blues, jazz and more. Those different genres of music played at MATI represent the different musical intersections that MATI has, hence the name, Music at the Intersection, along with the physical location of the event, which is held at various intersections.

MATI was first introduced to showcase not only music, but also the history of St. Louis. MetroTix says that “the festival tells the story of St. Louis’ musical, cultural and artistic heritage. It celebrates the city’s imprint on the American songbook, as well as the relationship St. Louis has with its Mississippi River roots.” It is a beautiful festival that recognizes and celebrates the culture of music in the city and introduces new and upcoming artists to the scene.

Throughout this festival weekend, popular artists like Common & Pete Rock (popular for their hip-hop songs) and Patti LaBelle (popular for her grace and style singing in multiple genres) headlined and performed Saturday and Sunday. Upcoming artists, such as The Lady Huston Show, also performed alongside the headliners.

When I walked closer to where Huston and her band were performing, all I could hear were beautiful melodies and harmonies along the street. The first jazz standard I heard her play was “Chameleon,” which is a song that I was familiar with before going to the festival because I had played it when I was in my high school’s jazz band. I will admit that MATI drew me in because I have a past with jazz music. Even if you do not have any experience with jazz or just do not know any of the songs she played, the way she and her band put together the show, played their instruments and sang their hearts out was absolutely amazing! Another great thing about their performance was how Huston interacted with the audience during and after the show. Huston doing that helped show everyone how much she appreciated her audience, and their appreciation for her music!

Though Huston’s show was the only one I went to over the weekend, it was an excellent experience, and I am sure that every other performance was also wonderful. The fact that the festival has been running for four years is a testament to how terrific these shows are.

Even if you do not like jazz, hip-hop or any of the other genres recognized at the festival, going to the performances is still something I would recommend to everyone. Through MATI, you get to experience the history of St. Louis’ culture with music and live performances. In fact, these live performances bring the history of that music straight to your ears. Music is an art that everyone knows and (hopefully) loves, and live music festivals like MATI are a great place to experience it.