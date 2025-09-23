Meet the Cast of “Dancing With The Stars” Season 34

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed reality television expert, I take pride in my knowledge of all things related to celebrities and television. So, to the surprise of no one, “Dancing With The Stars” is at the top of my list for my favorite television events of the year. Since this show takes up way too much space in my mind, I wanted to break down everything first-time watchers need to know for the 2025 season.

The first episode of Season 34 aired on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, on Disney+. This year, the show has quite the stacked cast of stars, ranging from all different corners of the celebrity sphere.

The first star announced to be taking on the ballroom this season was Robert Irwin. Irwin is a 21-year-old wildlife conservationist from Australia. If the name sounds familiar, it may be because Irwin is the son of the late Australian wildlife expert Steve Irwin and brother of Bindi Irwin, the Season 21 winner of “Dancing With The Stars.” Irwin had previously expressed his desire to join the show after his sister’s experience taking home the Mirrorball Trophy with partner Derek Hough, the former professional dancer, or in the show lingo, “pro,” turned judge. This season, Irwin is partnered up with pro Witney Carson. While Irwin has skills wrangling wildlife, will he be able to wrangle the Mirrorball Trophy like his sister?

The next contestant announced was popular lifestyle influencer Alix Earle. Earle is known for her “Get Ready With Me” videos that amass millions of views on TikTok. Earle is partnered up with pro Val Chmerkovskiy. Earle seems to be quite the person to beat as she has a huge fan base, and fan votes are just as important in the show as judge scores.

Next up are two reality television stars and influencers of “MomTok.” From the hit show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt are joining this season’s cast. The moms have taken over not only TikTok but also the reality television scene, serving up iconic drama. Affleck, only two months postpartum, is partnered with new “Dancing With The Stars” pro Jan Ravnik, who emerged to fame as one of Taylor Swift’s dancers for the Eras Tour. Leavitt has a competitive edge in the show due to her previous dance experience and is partnered with Mark Ballas as he makes his return to the show as a pro. While the moms have moves on MomTok, will these moves translate into the ballroom and help them secure the Mirrorball trophy?

All of the prior cast announcements were made before the large cast announcement on “Good Morning America” on Sept. 3, 2025. Announced to be joining the cast following the surprise Fifth Harmony Reunion at the Jonas Brothers Concert was singer Lauren Jauregui. Jauregui said she found out at the last minute that she would be joining the show, partnered with pro Brandon Armstrong.

Also joining the cast is Team USA Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles, partnered with second-year pro Ezra Sosa. While there is no doubt about Chiles’ gymnastics skills, fans are curious to see how her talent will translate into the ballroom.

Following his win of Season 3 of “The Traitors,” Dylan Efron, the younger brother of actor Zac Efron, will be joining Season 34 partnered with Daniella Kargach. Dylan definitely had it in him to win “The Traitors,” but he may have to ask his older brother Zac for some advice on the dance floor.

Pentatonix member Scott Hoying is also taking on the dance floor with partner Rylee Arnold. Hoying definitely has a knack for rhythm as one of the leads of a popular a cappella group. The only question is, will his rhythm be enough to carry him to the finale?

Comedian Andy Richter is joining the cast of Season 34 with pro Emma Slater by his side. Richter is best known for his work with comedian Conan O’Brien and his acting work in films such as “Elf.” Richter says he does not have any dance experience and is terrified, but I, for one, cannot wait to see this duo in action.

NBA All-Star Baron Davis is switching from the court to the dancefloor as he joins Season 34 with partner Britt Stewart. Davis was not on my radar as I am not tuned into the basketball world, but I am so excited to see what he can bring to the ballroom!

Actress Danielle Fishel has joined the cast with Pasha Pashkov as her partner. Fishel is best known for her role as Topanga in the television series “Boy Meets World” and the spin-off “Girl Meets World.” Fishel does not have much experience with performing, but hopefully her former co-star and personal friend, Sabrina Carpenter, can help her out. I hope to see at least one dance to a Carpenter song this season, and it would be so special if it were done by none other than Fishel.

Actress Elaine Hendrix has joined the cast with pro Alan Bersten. For me and many others, Hendrix will always be known as the iconic Meredith Blake of “The Parent Trap.” Following her on-screen reunion with co-star Lindsay Lohan in the 2025 film “Freakier Friday,” Hendrix is taking another big step back into the spotlight with “Dancing With The Stars.” I am so happy to have Hendrix back on my screen in 2025!

Following her win last season with Joey Grazadei, pro Jenna Johnson is partnered with former child star Corey Feldman. Feldman is best known for his roles in iconic films such as “The Goonies,” “Stand By Me” and “The Lost Boys.” Similar to Hendrix, Feldman is making a comeback into the spotlight, and I think, with partner Johnson by his side, he will do great.

Last but certainly not least, joining the cast is Hilaria Baldwin, partnered with Gleb Savchenko. Baldwin is best known for being the wife of actor Alec Baldwin and for her questionable Spanish accent. This partnership was very unexpected, as fans thought Savchenko would not be returning for Season 34 following the messy relationship fallout with his partner from last season, Brooks Nader. Believe it or not, this is the couple I may be the most excited about, because I love a good mess.

With the cast fully announced and the first episode aired, I certainly have my top four couples in mind, but that will be revealed in due time — I never like to reveal my cards this early. One thing is for sure: you will find me seated every Tuesday night watching every episode, acting like I am even a little bit qualified to be judging the way I do!