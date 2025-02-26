Mardi Gras Madness: How to Celebrate Big in St. Louis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

That time of year is almost here again—when vibrant floats, festive costumes and thousands of revelers fill the streets of Soulard to celebrate Mardi Gras! If you are new to the tradition or just looking for a fun way to spend the weekend, you are in for a great experience. As an out-of-state student, I had little exposure to Mardi Gras before coming to St. Louis, but now, it is one of my favorite times of the year. Here is everything you need to know to make the most of this exciting event!

What is Mardi Gras, anyway?

Mardi Gras, which translates to “Fat Tuesday” in French, is a centuries-old celebration that takes place before the start of Lent. A forty-day period prior to Easter, Lent is a time for Christians to reflect and reconnect with their spirituality through prayer, fasting and almsgiving. Traditionally, Mardi Gras was a time to indulge in rich foods – think butter, milk and eggs – before the fasting season began. With roots in medieval Europe, the festival made its way to North America in the early 18th century, thanks to French explorers. Over time, it evolved into the extravagant, bead-throwing, music-filled celebration we know today, especially in cities like New Orleans and yes, St. Louis!

Why St. Louis is a great place for Mardi Gras

While New Orleans might have the most famous Mardi Gras, St. Louis has one of the biggest celebrations outside of Louisiana. The heart of the party is in Soulard, the city’s historic French neighborhood, where the celebration begins weeks before Fat Tuesday. The events include everything from the Twelfth Night festivities and the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball to the famous Wiener Dog Derby. But the main event? The Grand Parade on March 1. With massive floats, marching bands and costumed characters tossing beads, the streets turn into one giant celebration.

My top five tips for a great Mardi Gras experience

After attending the parade for the past two years, I have learned some key tips to make sure you have the best time possible:

1. Plan your transportation – Getting to Soulard can be tricky, so plan ahead. Many SLU students take the Metro to Ballpark Village and walk (it is about two miles, so comfortable shoes are a must). Uber and Lyft are options, but prices can skyrocket, so consider splitting a ride with friends.

Alternatively, many local places offer low-cost shuttles to and from the parade! Narwhals, located on Laclede past Vandeventer Field, offers a $15 ($20 on the day of) wristband for continuous shuttles to Soulard in between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.!

2. Keep track of your belongings – With large crowds, it is easy to misplace essentials. Bring a small bag with a zipper and keep it closed to avoid losing your phone, wallet or keys.

3. Stick to a small group – While going with a large group sounds fun, it is much easier to stay together in smaller groups of four or five. This way, you will not spend the day searching for lost friends.

4. Bring cash – Many food and drink vendors, as well as some establishments that allow parade-goers to use their restrooms, only accept cash. Bring small bills ($5s and $10s) to make transactions easier.

5. Dress for the occasion – Mardi Gras is all about vibrant colors and festive outfits. Embrace the tradition by wearing purple, green and gold, and do not forget to accessorize with beads and a mask!

Whether you are experiencing Mardi Gras for the first time or you are a returning pro, St. Louis’ celebration is a fantastic way to embrace the excitement of this amazing festival. So grab your beads, enjoy the music and get ready for an unforgettable experience in Soulard!